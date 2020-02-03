Steven Bergwijn Turned Down £6 Million PSV Bonus For Tottenham Transfer: Report

When the Premier League comes calling, it is hard for most footballers in the world to turn down that offer. Tottenham’s latest recruit Steven Bergwijn was offered a £6 million bonus by PSV if he agrees to stay with the club until the summer. However, the Dutch winger Bergwijn and eventually joined Jose Mourinho’s side before the end of the January window.

"It's a dream for me. To make my debut and score against Man City, it's unbelievable."



💬 @StevenBergwijn on his dream debut.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fkRWZNOdjs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2020

Steven Bergwijn rejected a huge bonus from PSV to join Tottenham

Steven Bergwijn arrived at Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in a £27 million deal on Wednesday. According to a report in the Sunday Mirror Sport, Bergwijn turned down a large bonus payment to join Tottenham that would have been due had he stayed at PSV until the summer. PSV denied doing a deal with Tottenham without Steven Bergwijn agreeing to forgo the money owed to him. PSV Eindhoven sporting director John de Jong said that the 22-year old had given up the fee for the transfer to take place. The decision has turned out to be a masterstroke so far, with Bergwijn making a goal-scoring debut against Manchester City.

PSV fans disappointed with Steven Bergwijn's move to Tottenham

However, Steven Bergwijn’s transfer was not well received by the PSV supporters. Bergwijn, who spent 9 years with PSV, was verbally abused by the fans after he requested to be left out of the squad to face FC Twente to meet the Tottenham officials in London. De Jong, who is now considering his future at the club after being targeted by fans for allowing the deal to go through, maintained that reports claiming Steven Bergwijn had gone on strike were mistaken. However, he confirmed that Steven Bergwijn did not have the official permission to negotiate with Tottenham.

