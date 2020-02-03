Jose Mourinho's Reaction To Raheem Sterling Falling In The Box Is Priceless: WATCH

Jose Mourinho was up against one of his fiercest managerial rivals - Pep Guardiola - when Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The match ended in Mourinho’s favour, while some of his epic reactions were on display when the Portuguese was managing from the sidelines.

Tottenham vs Manchester City highlights: Hugo Lloris saves Gundogan's penalty

The match was marred by controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Though the first half ended goalless, it did witness some drama. In the 36th minute of the game, Manchester City were awarded a penalty after Sergio Aguero was brought down in the penalty area by Serge Aurier. After the VAR check, the referee confirmed a penalty and Ilkay Gundogan went ahead with the spot-kick. However, his penalty was saved brilliantly by Hugo Lloris, who marked his return from a long injury.

Jose Mourinho reaction: Spurs manager demands yellow card for Raheem Sterling

This is bloody brilliant. Mourinho was celebrating Lloris’ penalty save on Gundogan but then when he remembered Sterling had a yellow card and Mike Dean didn’t book him for the second time for the dive, he was absolutely furious.



Vintage Jose 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcXW4ddClN — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

While Jose Mourinho was seen celebrating the penalty save, his emotions changed drastically as he ran towards the official in anger. This change in attitude was because Mourinho had realised that Raheem Sterling was already booked earlier and a second yellow card would have meant his ouster from the game. Mourinho was seen demanding a yellow card for Sterling who appeared to have dived in the penalty area after Hugo Lloris tried to save the ball from a rebound. Raheem Sterling, who had tackled Dele Alli earlier, was already booked.

Tottenham vs Manchester City highlights: Steven Bergwijn scores on his debut

Tottenham Hotspur took advantage of 10-men Man City after Oleksandr Zinchenko was booked for the second time in the game for a foul on Harry Winks in the 60th minute. Within three minutes, debutant Steven Bergwijn scored after he netted a brilliant volley. Spurs winger. Heung-min Son scored the second goal of the evening in the 71st minute when the player struck from the edge of the box.

The victory for Spurs meant that Mourinho’s men are now fifth on the Premier League points table with 37 points to their credit. Manchester City are placed second in the league, 22 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

