Steven Gerrard Says Liverpool's Title Win Can Help Him Recover From Infamous Chelsea Slip

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season under Jurgen Klopp would help him get over his infamous slip against Chelsea in 2014. The former captain’s mistake allowed Demba Ba to score the opening goal of Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Anfield. Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and are looking to clinch their first-ever Premier League title, something Steven Gerrard says would heal his wounds.

Steven Gerrard: Title win could help me recover from Chelsea slip

Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip was termed by many as the turning point in the 2013-14 Premier League season where Manchester City secured the title. With Liverpool’s chances of winning their first Premier League title growing increasingly possible, Steven Gerrard hopes that the club can pull it off for the sake of the club and himself. In a podcast called the Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard said that Liverpool winning the title would help him. He added that he understands that his slip wasn’t the only reason for Liverpool losing the title, but he still blames himself for it.

Steven Gerrard: Jordan Henderson suspension hurt us

Steven Gerrard says that Liverpool’s title slip was a cumulation of many moments and he agreed with former manager Brendan Rodgers that Jordan Henderson’s suspension played a massive role in the title slip. He said that Liverpool winning the Champions League after a humiliating loss to Real Madrid healed him a bit and Gerrard was happy to see the smiles back in the fanbase. Gerrard further added that while Liverpool winning the league would help improve him, a successful season with the Rangers would also go a long way into dealing with Gerrard calls the most challenging moment of his career.

Steven Gerrard regrets leaving Liverpool for LA Galaxy

The former Liverpool captain left Liverpool in the summer of 2015 to join LA Galaxy in the MLS before Brendan Rodgers was subsequently sacked and was replaced by Jurgen Klopp. Gerrard concedes that he regrets the decision not to extend his stay at Liverpool despite being unhappy with the contract offered. Gerrard further says that Brendan Rodgers did not try phasing him out because the Leicester boss was in on the new deal provided but the terms were something Gerrard couldn’t agree to. The former Liverpool captain says that he does not blame Rodgers for his exit. Gerrard further added that he regrets leaving Anfield because he could have managed a 20-game season under Jurgen Klopp.

