Kevin De Bruyne Responds To David Beckham Comparison, Says He Is A Different Player

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has downplayed comparisons with Manchester United legend David Beckham after being quizzed on who is the better crosser. De Bruyne said that him and Beckham are two different types of players and it is difficult to compare. The Belgian midfielder was once again at his best as Manchester City thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United in the first leg semi-final clash of the Carabao Cup.

Happy to win the derby in my 200th game for city pic.twitter.com/oV6EgFILBq — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 8, 2020

Manchester City's De Bruyne setting sights on the Premier League assist record

Kevin De Bruyne has his sights set on the all-time Premier League assist record this season. He assisted 12 goals in his 19 appearances for Manchester City so far. The current assist record belongs with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who contributed 20 in the 2002/03 Premier League season. De Bruyne’s ridiculous stats so far has led to comparisons with former Manchester United player David Beckham. Beckham is extensively regarded as one of the best crossers in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne downplays comparison with David Beckham

In an interview, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was quizzed if he was a better crosser than David Beckham. De Bruyne said they were two different types of players. He also added that it is challenging to compare footballers of different generations. He further added that Beckham was a great crosser. He also added that he’s happy to be included among greats like David Beckham. Kevin De Bruyne said that stuff like this makes him realise that he is doing good for himself. The Manchester City playmaker was also asked if he knew the significance of the famous 1998/99 Manchester City away kit. City had scored an unlikely victory in 1999 Football League Second Division play-off Final. De Bruyne admitted that he didn't understand what the shirt meant when joining the club, but he is now fully clued up on its importance.

