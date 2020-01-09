Manchester United Player Jesse Lingard TROLLED By Corby Town, A Non-league Club

The 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons have not been kind to Manchester United and Jesse Lingard and 2020 has not started on a good note for him. Lingard, who failed to score in the Premier League for the whole of 2019 and has been the face of many trolls on social media. The brutality of the trolling increased after a Southern League Division One Central club took a dig at Jesse Lingard on Twitter on Wednesday.

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard trolled by a non-league club

Corby Town FC on Wednesday tweeted a series of emojis to indicate a new signing in the January window. A Twitter user asked the club to announce the signing of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has been rumoured with a move away from Old Trafford.

Corby Town FC savagely replied saying they are looking to sign a player who has scored this season, something Jesse Lingard has failed to do so far in the Premier League.

Announce Jesse Lingard — BAF1 Activity (@RJMOfficial20) January 8, 2020

We are signing someone that has actually scored this season 👀 https://t.co/t6JJtWOflr — Corby Town FC (@corbytownfc) January 8, 2020

Jesse Lingard: A fall from grace for the Manchester United star

A non-league club like Corby Town FC taking a dig at Manchester United and Jesse Lingard shows how far the mighty Red Devils have fallen. Corby Town FC play in the Southern Football League Division One Central, seven divisions lower than the Premier League, where Manchester United play. Despite these differences, Corby Town FC still mocked Lingard and his poor performance over the past season.

Lingard has faced a lot of flak from fans in the past year for his dreadful performances and was even dropped from England’s national team squad. Jesse Lingard has featured for Manchester United in 18 Premier League games this season, picking up three yellow cards.

