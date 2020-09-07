Luis Suarez Set To Become 14th Player To Play Alongside Messi & Ronaldo With Juventus Move

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport and only a handful of players (13 so far) have been fortunate enough to play alongside both of them. With Luis Suarez’s move to Turin imminent, the Uruguayan striker is expected to link up with Juve talisman Ronaldo in attack for the Serie A giants after spending six years with Messi at Barcelona. If Suarez does join the Serie A champions, he will become only the 14th player to have played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Here’s a look at the 13 other players that have been fortunate enough to don the same jersey with both Ronaldo and Messi on the field.

Players that have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Martin Caceres – Caceres joined Barcelona in 2008 but spent two seasons on loan before leaving in 2011. However, the Uruguayan played 17 games for Barcelona with Lionel Messi during his stint at the Camp Nou. Caceres also played three games alongside Ronaldo in 2019, when the two were at Juventus.

Henrik Larsson – The Swede arrived at Barcelona in 2004 and played nine games with Messi. Larsson then had a loan spell at Man United in 2007 and played 11 games with Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Ezequiel Garay – The South American spent three seasons with Real Madrid and played 23 games with Ronaldo between 2008-11. Garay has also played 31 times with Lionel Messi for Argentina.

Paulo Dybala – The 26-year-old attacker has played a total of 11 games with Lionel Messi for Argentine. So far, Dybala and Ronaldo have played together 75 times at Juventus. Dybala also pipped Ronaldo last season to be named Serie A's MVP.

Andre Gomes – Andre Gomes joined Barcelona in 2016 and played 67 times with Lionel Messi. The 27-year-old midfielder has also played 21 games with Ronaldo in the Portugal national team.

Fernando Gago – Gago was able to play 24 times with Ronaldo at Real Madrid before his departure in 2012. He also played 64 times with Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team before retiring in 2017.

Gabriel Heinze – Heinze played 75 times with Ronaldo at Manchester United before leaving the club in 2007. He also played 36 times with Messi for the Argentina national team.

Nelson Semedo – The Barcelona right-back has played 107 games with Messi so far since his arrival at the Camp Nou in 2017. Semedo has played for Portugal as well, making nine appearances alongside Ronaldo.

Carlos Tevez – Tevez played with Ronaldo at Man United on 79 occasions and helped the Red Devils to two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Tevez was part of one of the most stacked Premier League attacks while in the red half of Manchester along with Ronaldo, Rooney and Berbatov. He also played 47 games with Messi on an international level with Argentina.

Deco – Deco played 79 games alongside Messi at Barcelona. On an international level with Portugal, he played 57 games alongside Ronaldo until his retirement in 2010.

Gonzalo Higuain – Higuain is set to leave Turin this summer but managed to play a total of 179 games alongside Ronaldo including their time at Real Madrid and Juventus. Higuain has also played 61 times with Messi on an international level with Argentina. Higuain announced his international retirement in 2018.

Angel Di Maria – The 32-year-old winger played 166 games with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid winning the LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos. Di Maria and Messi have played together for Argentina 84 times.

Gerard Pique – Pique and Messi have played a total of 484 games for Barcelona so far. However, Pique was also part of Man United’s squad for four years and played 14 games alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Football transfer news: Suarez to Juventus

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman informed Luis Suarez last week that he was not going to play any part in his plans for the future with an exit from the Camp Nou set to follow in the next few days. Reports from Goal have claimed that Suarez has reached a personal agreement with Juventus over a three-year contract worth €10 million (£9m) per year. Suarez is reportedly expected to sit an Italian language exam in the coming days to get a passport for Italian citizenship.

