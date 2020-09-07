Former Man United Star Darren Fletcher Gives Away Soccer Aid Winner's Medal To Chunkz

Sunday night witnessed the World XI charity match at Old Trafford with Soccer Aid World XI cruising away with a victory against England. The game saw the likes of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney manage England for the game, while another legend - Darren Fletcher won hearts as he gave away his winner's medal to Chunkz, an entertainer and a YouTuber, who made his debut in the Soccer Aid 2020 game.

Soccer Aid 2020 result: Wayne Rooney, Patrice Evra return to Old Trafford

The Soccer aid game is organised under the ambit of UNICEF in an attempt to raise funds for children across the world. The game was decided by a penalty shoot-out after the two teams ended level with one goal each after 90 minutes. Robbie Keane and Yung Filly scored for their respective teams on a night when several Man United legends returned to Old Trafford.

Besides Rooney in attendance, former Man United captain Bryan Robson also played an instrumental role for World XI as he assisted Harry Redknapp on the sidelines. The likes of Patrice Evra, Mikael Silvestre and Wes Brown were also on the field. Evra, in fact, had the first chance to score for Soccer Aid World XI, but his shot was blocked.

Man United legend Darren Fletcher introduced in the second half

Former Man United midfielder Darren Fletcher was introduced in the second half alongside Robbie Keane. Keane went on to bag the opener in the 53rd minute with a sensational curling shot into the net for Soccer Aid World XI. However, Yung Filly went on to equalise in the game after threatening attacks from World XI.

Soccer Aid 2020 result: Chunkz confirms Darren Fletcher's heartfelt gesture

The game was then decided by a penalty shoot-out. With the score tied at 3-3, Chunkz stepped up for the spot-kick for England. Despite beating the goalkeeper, Chunkz went on to miss the net, with World XI winning Soccer Aid 2020. Darren Fletcher decided to give away his winner's medal to a heart-broken Chunkz later. The YouTuber confirmed the same on Instagram, describing Darren Fletcher an 'absolute gent.'

Image courtesy: Man United, Soccer Aid Instagram