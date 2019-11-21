Find Sunil Chhetri In EA Sports FIFA 20, Sneak Peek Into The Indian Captain's Ranking

Playing on the left-wing this season, Bengaluru FC and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has just one goal to his name in the ongoing ISL season. Sunil Chhetri will have a chance to add to that tally when Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Southern Derby this weekend. However, there was some positive news for Sunil Chhetri ahead of the crucial showdown against their rivals.

EA Sports release list of Indian players for FIFA 20

A lot of people have been asking about ISL and we are excited to announce that starting today, you can now add ISL and Liga I players to your Ultimate Team. Play the new campaign in World Tour called “New Arrivals” to earn 4 new players: — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) November 19, 2019

Sunil Chhetri is the top-rated Indian player in FIFA 20

From ISL:

Sunil Chhetri [LW] – 78 OVR

Coro [ST] – 81 OVR



From Liga I:

Omrani Billel [ST] – 79 OVR

Florinel Coman [LW] – 83 OVR — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) November 19, 2019

Sunil Chhetri is the highest-ranked Indian footballer in the recent FIFA 20 update which features players from the Indian Super League (ISL). Along with Chhetri (78), FC Goa's Ferran Corrominas is the top-rated layer in the ISL with an overall rating of 81. Sunil Chhetri's highest stat is his sprint speed in the game with 96, while his acceleration is 92, finishing being 94, positioning a decent 81 and agility and dribbling both at 85.

Sunil Chettri's stats and look in FIFA 20

Sunil Chhetri highest rated Indian in ISL FIFA 20 Mobile, FC Goa star attains highest rating | FOX Sports Asia https://t.co/CyIiY6brAJ pic.twitter.com/ak3I9VYfOt — Trends Key (@TrendsKey) November 20, 2019

