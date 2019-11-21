The Debate
Find Sunil Chhetri In EA Sports FIFA 20, Sneak Peek Into The Indian Captain's Ranking

Football News

FIFA 20: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri has been rated 78 OVR in FIFA 20. Read to see how Chhetri's stats compare to others and how the Indian captain looks

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunil Chhetri

Playing on the left-wing this season, Bengaluru FC and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has just one goal to his name in the ongoing ISL season. Sunil Chhetri will have a chance to add to that tally when Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Southern Derby this weekend. However, there was some positive news for Sunil Chhetri ahead of the crucial showdown against their rivals.

EA Sports release list of Indian players for FIFA 20

Sunil Chhetri is the top-rated Indian player in FIFA 20

Sunil Chhetri is the highest-ranked Indian footballer in the recent FIFA 20 update which features players from the Indian Super League (ISL). Along with Chhetri (78), FC Goa's Ferran Corrominas is the top-rated layer in the ISL with an overall rating of 81. Sunil Chhetri's highest stat is his sprint speed in the game with 96, while his acceleration is 92, finishing being 94, positioning a decent 81 and agility and dribbling both at 85.

Sunil Chettri's stats and look in FIFA 20

