Super Cup 2023: Kerala Blasters will seek their second win on a trot when they take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in the second game of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode, on Wednesday. Kerala got off to a great start with a 3-1 win over I-League champions Roundglass Punjab while Sreenidi Deccan played a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in the last game.

The Super Cup is being played in Kerala and Deccan head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes home advantage could play a major role for the ISL outfit. “We need to be ready for this challenge not only on the field but off it as well. We need to be organised, competitive and focused on overcoming the challenge.” A win for Kerala will certainly smoothen their way into the semifinal while Deccan need to win the rest of the two matches to have any kind of chances of grabbing a semifinal place.

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: Bengaluru had a comfortable outing as goals from Udanta Singh and Javi Hernandez secure an excellent victory over the reigning I-League champions.

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: Javi Hernandez doubles the lead for Bengaluru FC as the tie is now sliding into Sunil Chhetri's favour

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: Udanta broke the deadlock as he pounces on the ball to provide an edge to Bengaluru FC

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: Krishnananda Singh had the first chance of the game but his shot is blocked as both teams have failed to break the deadlock.

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: The much-awaited clash has kicked off in the Super Cup

Roundglass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC live updates: In the next match of the day, ISL runners-up Bengaluru FC face Roundglass Punjab at the Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Sreenidi Deccan pick up a deserving win over Kerala Blasters in the second game of the Super Cup. Rilwal Hassan and David Castaneda registered their name on the scoresheet. SDFC 2-0 KBFC

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Despite Kerala Blasters' several attempts Sreenidi have managed to hold on to their lead in the Super Cup.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Second half kicks off as Kerala Blasters look to reduce the deficit against Sreenidi Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Goals from Rilwan Hassan and David Castaneda have given Sreenidi Deccan a healthy 2-0 lead at the break.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: David Castaneda's brilliant volley helps Sreenidi Deccan to double their lead, Kerala Blasters are in grave danger.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Sreenidi piling the pressure on Kerala Blasters as the Tuskers seem to lack the cutting edge in the attacking third.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Rilwan Hassan draws the first blood as his cool and calm finish from outside the box provides an edge to Sreenidi Deccan.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: As expected Kerala Blasters dominating most of the ball while Sreenidi Deccan look to hit the Tuskers on the counter at the EMS Stadium

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: The match is about to begin at the EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode with both teams out on the field.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: The idea of Super Cup is to test the mettle of the I-League clubs and with ISl being the top league currently, this is the only tournament where both set of clubs get to engaged with each other.

Roundglass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC live updates: On the back of a defeat against Kerala Blasters, Roundglass Punjab will come face to face against Bengaluru FC in a must win encounter at EMS Stadium, in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Sreeenidi Deccan came second in the I-League and will try to make amends against the ISL powerhouse.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Kerala won't take Sreenidi Deccan lightly as they do have the armoury to inflict much damage to them.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Lineups are here