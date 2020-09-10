Premier League 2020-21: Supercomputer Predicts Full League Table For The 2020-21 Season

Premier League champions Liverpool begin their title defence against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday, after clinching their first league title in 30 years, the previous season. However, a supercomputer suggests that Jurgen Klopp's men will not be able to defend the Premier League title this season, despite their splendid campaign last summer.

Premier League predictions: Man City to clinch Premier League 2020-21 title

According to Unikrn, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will beat Liverpool to claim their third Premier League title in four seasons. Man City won two titles in succession before Liverpool broke that stranglehold. On the other hand, the Reds will finish second in the competition, if the supercomputer-enabled Premier League predictions are to be believed. Interestingly, Liverpool clinched the title last term with an 18-point lead over the Cityzens.

Man United to finish third in Premier League

Manchester United are predicted to finish third in the Premier League 2020-21 campaign this time around, similar to their previous term. The Premier League stood witness to the impact that the club experienced with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, infusing new energy into the team.

Settling right in at the Aon Training Complex 📍#MUFC pic.twitter.com/8imjkpFHLx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2020

Besides the Portuguese midfielder prepping up for his first full Premier League season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also sealed the transfer of Donny van de Beek, while Jadon Sancho still remains a priority, along with reports suggesting a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea to manage top-four finish in Premier League 2020-21 season

Chelsea are expected to manage a top-four finish in a similar fashion as the previous campaign. However, Frank Lampard arrives into the Premier League 2020-21 campaign with several new signings. The Blues have had a spectacular transfer window, having roped in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Malang Sarr. The Blues are also nearing a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mourinho to seal Europa League berth in Premier League 2020-21

Jose Mourinho will take charge of his first full season with Tottenham Hotspur. Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino mid-season last year, the Portuguese tactician saw the north Londoners finish sixth in the Premier League. The supercomputer's Premier League predictions hint that Spurs will finish fifth in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 season, meaning Mourinho's side will be able to secure a Europa League berth.

The Premier League predictions also shed light on the relegation pattern. According to the supercomputer, West Bromwich Albion FC, Fulham and Aston Villa will finish in the bottom three in the Premier League 2020-21 campaign, leading to their relegation.

