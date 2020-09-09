James Rodriguez Has More Instagram Followers Than Any Other Premier League Team

Everton completed one of the moves of the summer by bringing in James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The 29-year-old midfielder signed for the Toffees on a two-year deal with the option to extend it by a season. Media reports suggested that the deal cost Everton around £20m and comes amidst a slew of Everton transfers that have recently been confirmed by the Merseyside club. Everton have also signed Allan from Napoli and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford ahead of the start of Premier League fixtures. The deal to bring James Rodriguez not only makes footballing sense for Everton but is also bound to help the club when it comes to their social media presence, considering the Colombian has more followers on Instagram than all 20 teams in the Premier League.

Everton transfers: James Rodriguez signing a massive boost for Toffees

James Rodriguez’s move from Real Madrid to Everton also reunites the Colombian with Carlo Ancelotti, a manager under whom the midfielder flourished. James Rodriguez was named LaLiga’s best midfielder of the season in 2014-15 when the Colombian scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists under Carlo Ancelloti’s tutelage. The 29-year old’s agent admitted that the presence of the Italian was a key factor in the player’s decision to move to the Everton.

Speaking to Everton’s official website later, the Colombian star echoed a similar sentiment, as he said that Carlo Ancelotti was one of the main reasons he signed for the club. James Rodriguez will be looking to make his Everton debut when Premier League fixtures begin this week. The club will travel to Tottenham in a mouth-watering clash for their first match of the season. James Rodriguez has already hit the ground running for Everton, scoring a fantastic overhead kick in his first training session.

James Rodriguez Instagram has more followers than every Premier League club

After the James Rodriguez transfer was completed, media reports also mentioned how the footballer has a massive social media presence. Currently, James Rodriguez has more than 46 million followers on Instagram. Interestingly, that is more than any of the Premier League clubs the Colombian will face in his debut season at Everton.

Manchester United are closest when it comes to the former Real Madrid star, with 36.7 million followers. London clubs Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal have 23.2 million, 8.5 million and 18.1 million followers respectively. Manchester City have 20.5 million Instagram followers, while Premier League champions Liverpool currently have 27.5 million followers on the platform. Interestingly, James Rodriguez's own club Everton have just a fraction of the following enjoyed by the Columbian star at 1.8 million followers.

The massive following James Rodriguez has on his Instagram can only mean a good thing for Everton, providing immense scope when it comes to marketing opportunities. Over the years, the midfielder has collaborated with household brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein and Huawei. Several fans online also reacted to James Rodriguez having more Instagram followers than Premier League clubs, as they suggested that the league should capitalise on the Colombian’s massive fan following. It is believed that Rodriguez's move will also facilitate Everton's attempt to make gains in the South American market. The former Real Madrid star is revered in his native of Colombia.

Image Courtesy: Everton Instagram