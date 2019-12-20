Takumi Minamino Joins Liverpool's January Hall Of Fame After Van Dijk, Suarez, Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of avoiding making deals in the January transfer window. That said, whenever the German has dipped into the transfer market in January, the deals have born fruit. Virgil van Dijk was the last player to have joined Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in January. Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino is the latest one to follow the Dutchman's cue.

Takumi Minamino joins Liverpool's January hall of fame

"I’m looking forward to playing at Anfield. I’m looking forward to meeting Liverpool fans at Anfield. And I would like to make good contributions to goals, assists and wins for the team. I’m looking forward to sharing the excitement with the fans." 🔴



In recent years, the likes of Phillippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez opted to join Liverpool in the winter transfer window. The club's track record in January under sporting director Michael Edwards has proven to be excellent in the last couple of years. Philippe Coutinho made the move to Anfield from Inter Milan for a paltry sum £8.5 million in 2013. The Brazilian went on to make a name for himself in the latter stages of his Liverpool career. Two years before Coutinho's arrival, Luis Suarez joined Liverpool from Dutch giants Ajax. The sum of £22.8 million was a club record in 2011, but the Uruguayan had a prolific stint at Merseyside before making the move to Barcelona for more than thrice that amount.

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 for a then-wold record fee for a defender. The Dutch captain was arguably Liverpool’s most impressive player last season. Evidence of that is the fact that he ended up second on the Ballon d’Or list earlier this year. Takumi Minamino, however, is the latest in the line of Liverpool’s January signings.

The Japanese attacker impressed in both games against Liverpool in the Champions League this season. While his former team RB Salzburg did end up getting knocked out of the Champions League, Takumi Minamino will make the switch to Anfield on January 1. He'll look to continue his Champions League campaign and the guile of the Japanese international could come in handy for Jurgen Klopp's side as they look to break down an Atletico Madrid side notorious for their steely defence.

