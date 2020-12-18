TBO Vs URY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Match Prediction

Tambov come up against Ural at the Mordovia Arena for a Russian Premier League group stage clash. The fixture will be played on Friday, December 18 at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our TBO vs URY Dream11 prediction, TBO vs URY Dream11 team and the probable TBO vs URY playing 11.

Bottom dwellers Tambov are six games without a win now and are eight points away from safety. They come up against Ural, who are just above the relegation zone, ahead on six points. FC Tambov have failed to score in five of their last seven Premier League matches and that will be something of concern for the team's coaches. To further the coach's headache, several players continue to boycott matches due to unpaid salaries.

For the travelling side, they will be without Pavel Pogrebnyak, who is suspended following a red card, while Eric Bicfalvi, Roman Emelyanov, Stefan Strandberg, Vladimir Rykov, Andrey Panyukov and Vyacheslav Podberezkin all remain doubtful. Based on recent performances, our TBO vs URY match prediction is that Ural head into the game as favourites and should be able to pick up all three points.

TBO vs URY live: Tambov vs Ural Head-to-Head

Today's meeting will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, Ural has won three of the previous five, with one ending in a draw, and the other going Tambov's way. The last time the two sides met the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Сейчас в Саранске -3 по Цельсию, а мы надеемся, что завтра будет +3 по очкам 😎 pic.twitter.com/RYz0e5NSzH — ФК Урал (@FCURAL) December 17, 2020

TBO vs URY Dream11 prediction: Probable TBO vs URY playing 11

Tambov probable 11 - Sergey Ryzhikov, Oleksandr Kaplienko, Maksim Volodko, Nikita Chicherin, Guram Tetrashvili, Valeriu Ciuperca, Pavel Karasev, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Mikhail Kostyukov, German Onugha, Aleksandre Karapetian

Ural probable 11 - Ilya Pomazun, Vladimir Rykov, Denys Kulakov, Stefan Strandberg, Rafal Augustyniak, Eric Bicfalvi, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Shabolin, Pavel Pogrebnyak, Andrey Panyukov

TBO vs URY live: Top picks for TBO vs URY Dream11 team

TBO vs URY live: Tambov top picks

German Onugkha

Pavel Karasyov

TBO vs URY live: Ural top picks

Eric Bicfalvi

Denys Kulakov

TBO vs URY Dream11 prediction: TBO vs URY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sergey Ryzhikov

Defenders - Oleksandr Kaplienko, Maksim Volodko, Vladimir Rykov, Denys Kulakov

Midfielders - Valeriu Ciuperca, Pavel Karasev, Eric Bicfalvi (C)

Forwards - German Onugha, Aleksandre Karapetian, Pavel Pogrebnyak

Note: The above TBO vs URY Dream11 prediction, TBO vs URY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TBO vs URY Dream11 team and TBO vs URY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: FC Ural Instagram