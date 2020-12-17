Manchester United 2020 Review: From Finishing 3rd To Heartbreak In Europe

In five days, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will celebrate his two-year anniversary as the Red Devils boss. The fallen Premier League giants have shown glimpses of their potential and have at times delivered on their promises under the Norwegian in what has been a topsy turvy but fairly intriguing spell so far. With 2020 drawing to a close in a matter of weeks, here is our Man United 2020 recap.

Man United 2020 review: How Solskjaer's Red Devils fared over the past 12 months

The fall of 2019

When Manchester United kicked off the new year, they were in dire straits. Solskjaer's side lacked fluidity with his men languishing behind their rivals in the race for a Champions League spot. Star midfielder Paul Pogba was out injured, while the Red Devils laboured relentlessly - towards mediocrity. The first game of the new year saw Man United fall against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and questions were raised on Solskjaer's future at the club. However, as the Red Devils weathered through the maelstrom, Marcus Rashford injured his back and was ruled out for a significant part of the season. It certainly seemed the end of the road for Solskaer and another dark tunnel for Man United to recover from. Enter Bruno Fernandes.

Best of 2020: The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the Red Devils' resurgence

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes signified Manchester United's return to form and the reinforced desire for a top-four finish. The Portuguese international added that much-needed spark in the centre of the park as the Red Devils rallied around him to string a good run of results including the 2-0 win against Manchester City in the local derby. The lockdown did not slow Man United down as they started Project Restart in fine style. With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford returning from their respective injuries, Solskjaer's side huffed and puffed before eventually sealing a third-placed finish, which had seemed unthinkable at an earlier point of time. Champions League qualification was achieved, which had financial and sporting benefits for the Red Devils, giving Solskjaer a much-needed breathing space and a platform to finish what he started.

#MUFC Player of the Month ✔️#MUFC Goal of the Month ✔️#PL Player of the Month ✔️@B_Fernandes8 was on one in November 🤯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2020

Bruno Fernandes in Man United colours since joining January

Games: 40

Goals: 23

Assists: 14

Europa League heartbreak, FA Cup semi-final defeat

While Manchester United were back up and running, Solskjaer's side still had a long way to go before sealing silverware. The Red Devils were blown away by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, while a month later they endured a similar heartbreak in Germany when Sevilla knocked them out of the Europa League semi-final. The defeats came after Manchester United had earlier lost the Carabo Cup semi-final to rivals Man City over two legs despite the best of efforts from Marcus Rashford. Although reaching three semi-finals underlines the progress made under Solskjaer, the three losses also show the unpredictability and the lack of big game mentality from the players.

A summer transfer window to forget

It is noteworthy that the summer transfer window for Manchester United will be known more for their inability to sign Jadon Sancho than for the five signings they made during that period. The Dortmund star was earmarked as Solskajer's No.1 priority, but shoddy decision making and a laid back approach from the Man United board saw Sancho slip out of their hands and stay put at Dortmund for another season. The Red Devils only completed the signing of Donny van de Beek before the deadline day, with Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, along with youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo following suit. The lack of proper planning in the summer meant that Man United started the season behind their rivals, who used the opportunity to strengthen their squads for a gruelling season.

A taste of Champions League before Europa League returns

Manchester United's season so far has been a seesaw battle between their form in different competitions. The Red Devils started the Premier League season on the worst possible note, losing at home to Crystal Palace, and later endured a humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham. However, on the greener side of the scenario, Solskjaer's side registered another famous win over Paris Saint-Germain before dismantling RB Leipzig at home. However, the tide seems to have turned slightly in their favour and the Red Devils are currently on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They did crash out of the Champions League, though. A horrendous defeat in Turkey followed by the PSG capitulation at home meant that Man United needed a point from their game against RB Leipzig, but eventually fell short and returned to the Europa League.

What next for Solskajer and his Man United side?

At the time of writing this, Manchester United are set to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League. A win will see the Red Devils go within five points of table-toppers Liverpool, with a game in hand. And while a title challenge is a gift too early to expect from Solskjaer and his young squad, the season remains unpredictable still, and any side with a good string of results can nick the trophy. While achieving results in the Premier League is paramount, the Red Devils need some silverware, with the club last winning a trophy in 2017, when they lifted the Europa League. It has been a year of mixed results for Man United, as the club continues its restoration procedure in an effort to get back among the elites across Europe. Whether or not Solskjaer is the man to the take them to the promised land, will remain a persistent question for a long while.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man United record so far

Matches: 109

Wins: 61

Draws: 21

Losses: 27

Win Percentage: 55.05%

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)