TBO Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Quick links:
FC Tambov will square off against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian Premier League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 1. Here is the TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, TBO vs ZEN Dream11 team news, TBO vs ZEN Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
Also Read | LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Russian Premier League live
Venue: Spartak Stadium
Date: Wednesday, July 1
Time: 8 pm IST
It's @fctambov68 away tomorrow in another vital game in the quest for the @premierliga_en title!— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) June 30, 2020
Get up-to-date with tomorrow's fixture with our match preview below 👇
📰 https://t.co/BP2JJ2121W pic.twitter.com/OpHaMBWZLx
FC Zenit Saint Petersburg occupy the top spot on the Russian Premier League table with 56 points to their name. The league leaders defeated Krylya Sovetov 2-1 in their previous game. FC Tambov, on the other hand, are placed 13th on the Russian Premier League table. They have bagged 25 points this season and were defeated by FC Ural Yekaterinburg in their last game.
Also Read | AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, Russian Premier League live info
FC Tambov squad: Giorgi Shelia, Nikita Chagrov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksandr Filin, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Igor Yurganov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Soslan Takazov, Aleksey Rybin, Anton Kilin, Guram Tetrashvili, Miguel Cardoso, Pavel Karasev, Valeriu Ciuperca, Vladamir Kabakhidze, Ishkhan Geloyan, Khetag Khosonov, Sulley Muniru, Georgi Melkadze, Mikhail Kostyukov, Vladimir Obhukov, Khasan Mamtov, Artem Fedchuk, Evgeniy Ragulkin
FC Zenit Saint Petersburg squad: Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunev, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Nikita Goylo, Nikolay Rybikov, Branislav Ivanovic, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Emanuel Mammana, S. Azmoun, A Dzyuba, Igor Smolkinov, Yordan Osorio, Malcom, Magodev Ozdoev, Oleg Shatov, Yuri Zhirkov, Alex Sutormin, Daler Kuziaev, Emiliano Rigoni, Wilmar Barrios, Leon Musaev, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Erokhin, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Maksim Bachinskiy, Danill Shamkin, Ilya Vorobjov
Goalkeeper: Giorgi Shelia
Defenders: Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksandr Filin, Branislav Ivanovic, Douglas Santos
Midfielders: Malcom (vc), Magodev Ozdoev, Guram Tetrashvili
Forwards: Artem Fedchuk, Khasan Mamtov (c), Georgi Melkadze
Also Read | Fans enjoy CSKA v Zenit St. Petersburg as Russian Premier League resumes
FC Zenit Saint Petersburg are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | Russian Premier League team FC Rostov infected with coronavirus, school kids sent to play