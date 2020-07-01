TBO Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Tambov will square off against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian Premier League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 1. Here is the TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, TBO vs ZEN Dream11 team news, TBO vs ZEN Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: TBO vs ZEN Dream11 schedule

Venue: Spartak Stadium

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8 pm IST

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: TBO vs ZEN Dream11 preview

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg occupy the top spot on the Russian Premier League table with 56 points to their name. The league leaders defeated Krylya Sovetov 2-1 in their previous game. FC Tambov, on the other hand, are placed 13th on the Russian Premier League table. They have bagged 25 points this season and were defeated by FC Ural Yekaterinburg in their last game.

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: TBO vs ZEN Dream11 team news

FC Tambov squad: Giorgi Shelia, Nikita Chagrov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksandr Filin, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Igor Yurganov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Soslan Takazov, Aleksey Rybin, Anton Kilin, Guram Tetrashvili, Miguel Cardoso, Pavel Karasev, Valeriu Ciuperca, Vladamir Kabakhidze, Ishkhan Geloyan, Khetag Khosonov, Sulley Muniru, Georgi Melkadze, Mikhail Kostyukov, Vladimir Obhukov, Khasan Mamtov, Artem Fedchuk, Evgeniy Ragulkin

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg squad: Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunev, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Nikita Goylo, Nikolay Rybikov, Branislav Ivanovic, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Emanuel Mammana, S. Azmoun, A Dzyuba, Igor Smolkinov, Yordan Osorio, Malcom, Magodev Ozdoev, Oleg Shatov, Yuri Zhirkov, Alex Sutormin, Daler Kuziaev, Emiliano Rigoni, Wilmar Barrios, Leon Musaev, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Erokhin, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Maksim Bachinskiy, Danill Shamkin, Ilya Vorobjov

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: TBO vs ZEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Giorgi Shelia

Defenders: Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksandr Filin, Branislav Ivanovic, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Malcom (vc), Magodev Ozdoev, Guram Tetrashvili

Forwards: Artem Fedchuk, Khasan Mamtov (c), Georgi Melkadze

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: TBO vs ZEN Dream11 top picks

FC Tambov: Khasan Mamtov, Georgi Melkadze

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg: Malcom, Artem Fedchuk

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg are the favourites in the game.

Note: The TBO vs ZEN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TBO vs ZEN Dream11 team selection and TBO vs ZEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

