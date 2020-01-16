'Lord' Bendtner Scored The Fastest Goal In Premier League History At 1.8 Seconds: Watch

There have been some amazing goals in football history, with some goals scored within a fraction of seconds. Let us look at one such goal scored by Arsenal's Nicklas Bendtner in the Premier League way back in 2007. We celebrate Bendtner's 32nd birthday today.

Lord Bendtner scored the fastest goal by a substitute in Premier League history



1.8 seconds 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/JTqxmoCk9u — Goal (@goal) January 16, 2020

Nicklas Bendtner scored the fastest goal in Premier League (1.8 seconds)

Nicklas Bendtner, who played for Arsenal at that time, came off as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The player took just 1.8 seconds, to be precise, to score a header from a corner kick taken by Cesc Fabregas. The match ended in Arsenal’s favour with a 2-1 scoreline.

Emmanuel Adebayor opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 48th minute of the game, before Dimitar Berbatov equalised for Spurs in the 66th minute. Nicklas Bendtner’s header was the deciding goal, with Arsene Wenger’s side bagging the three points.

Twitter reacted to Nicklas Bendtner's goal

One Stat for Bendtner...



His shirt was sold out in stores hours after he just got signed by Copenhagen — Muyambo Wekanyi 🇿🇼 (@brian300981) January 16, 2020

Legend 😅 — El matador ⚔️ (@aminu_aminualaj) January 16, 2020

It can only be on a pass from the maestro @cesc4official 🔥✅ — Izzy Sb🇳🇪💪🏾 (@YastySb) January 16, 2020

Lord Bendtner assisted by pass master Fabre-pass — Olusegun Towolawi Zeal (@segzeal16) January 16, 2020

That's why he is the lord 😂😂😂 — Mido (@Romanito8) January 16, 2020

Nicklas Bendtner spent seven seasons at Arsenal

Nicklas Bendtner played a total of seven seasons at Emirates. He made a total of 171 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, while managing to score 45 goals in all. He was later loaned out to the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus before securing a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. On the transfer deadline day, in September 2019, F.C. Copenhagen signed Bendtner on a deal until the end of the year. On December 17, 2019, it was confirmed that Copenhagen were not willing to extend his contract and Bendtner left the club. He scored his only goal in a cup tie against FC Nordsjaelland.

