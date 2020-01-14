John Stones To Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Rumoured To Be Interested In Manchester City Defender

John Stones was one of the most highly-rated defenders during his spell at Everton. Stones' top-class form in Everton caught the eyes of Pep Guardiola. It landed him at Manchester City.

The centre-back joined Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2016 and went on to win two Premier League titles with the club. However, he experienced a drop in his form and started missing out from Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Pep Guardiola opted for Fernandinho in the absence of Aymeric Laporte. It shows John Stones' importance in the team.

John Stones can end up in North London

With the recent turn of events, John Stones is rumoured to switch sides and he can join Arsenal in the coming weeks. As reported by The Sun, John Stones was in London to see his agent last week. He needs to make sure that he gets more playing time on the field if he wants to feature for England in Euro 2020.

On the other hand, Arsenal are in desperate need of a centre-back. Arsenal's centre-backs can be seen doing regular errors. It has cost Mikel Arteta a lot of points in the past few weeks.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering an audacious attempt to sign Manchester City defender John Stones, 25, on loan. [Sun] #AFC pic.twitter.com/bRgwl8Beei — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) January 14, 2020

Arsenal's back-line is in a total mess with Calum Chambers out of the squad for nine months. Shkodran Mustafi is looking for a potential move out of Premier League.

Although John Stones has not been very influential for Manchester City, the chances of him leaving the club in this transfer window look very unlikely. Pep Guardiola will want Stones to play in other league competitions as Manchester City have a lot to fight for this season.

