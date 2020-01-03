Mikel Arteta Admits Underestimating Arsenal Coaching Job After Victory Against Man United

Arsenal recently defeated Manchester United in the Premier League. It marked manager Mikel Arteta’s first victory with the Gunners. The 2-0 scoreline in favour of Arsenal reflected the team’s approach in the game. Arteta has now confessed about his challenges as a manager at the club.

Mikel Arteta accepted that he underestimated Arsenal job

Mikel Arteta has accepted that the challenge to manage Arsenal was bigger than he had initially expected. He also spoke about the victory against Manchester United, saying that he still hoped that the team improved on many other aspects. However, he was pleased by how the team played against the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal's transfer plans

Mikel Arteta was also quizzed about the team’s transfer plans for the on-going transfer window. He asserted that having players back fit from injury was his utmost priority, but he would definitely expect a few signings. He also spoke about the injury of Calum Chambers. He stated that his injury compelled them to change their plans for the defence. He also informed the fans that Chambers was undergoing a surgery in London and the club will keep updating fans on his recovery.

Arsenal will next play against Leeds United in FA Cup

💬 "I am so happy that I turned around in the stadium. I saw smiley faces, I saw energy, I saw people standing and that's what I want."



👔 @m8arteta #ThursdayThoughts💭 pic.twitter.com/I34N6UH7dF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 2, 2020

Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Matchday 21. Forward Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 8th minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead few minutes before the first half through a corner from Pepe, which was flicked by Alexandre Lacazette. Goalkeeper David de Gea hit it away from the net, but the ball reached Sokratis who fired it quickly into the net. Arsenal are placed 10th in the Premier League after their victory against Manchester United. They will next play against Leeds United on January 6, 2020 (January 7 according to IST) in FA Cup.

