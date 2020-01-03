The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mikel Arteta Admits Underestimating Arsenal Coaching Job After Victory Against Man United

Football News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confessed that he underestimated his job at the club, while also speaking on the team's injury list and the transfer plans.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mikel Arteta

Arsenal recently defeated Manchester United in the Premier League. It marked manager Mikel Arteta’s first victory with the Gunners. The 2-0 scoreline in favour of Arsenal reflected the team’s approach in the game. Arteta has now confessed about his challenges as a manager at the club.

Also Read | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta states that Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club

Mikel Arteta accepted that he underestimated Arsenal job

Mikel Arteta has accepted that the challenge to manage Arsenal was bigger than he had initially expected. He also spoke about the victory against Manchester United, saying that he still hoped that the team improved on many other aspects. However, he was pleased by how the team played against the Red Devils.

Also Read | David Luiz predicts big future for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal's transfer plans

Mikel Arteta was also quizzed about the team’s transfer plans for the on-going transfer window. He asserted that having players back fit from injury was his utmost priority, but he would definitely expect a few signings. He also spoke about the injury of Calum Chambers. He stated that his injury compelled them to change their plans for the defence. He also informed the fans that Chambers was undergoing a surgery in London and the club will keep updating fans on his recovery.

Also Read | Arsenal blow away Man United to hand Mikel Arteta first win as manager

Arsenal will next play against Leeds United in FA Cup

Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Matchday 21. Forward Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 8th minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead few minutes before the first half through a corner from Pepe, which was flicked by Alexandre Lacazette. Goalkeeper David de Gea hit it away from the net, but the ball reached Sokratis who fired it quickly into the net. Arsenal are placed 10th in the Premier League after their victory against Manchester United. They will next play against Leeds United on January 6, 2020 (January 7 according to IST) in FA Cup.

Also Read | Petition to halt use of VAR in Premier League reaches 2000 signatures

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON