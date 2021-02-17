The End Of The Storm: Documentary On Liverpool's Title Win Fails To Hit The Right Note

After 30 years of anguish, pain and disappointment, Liverpool ended their title drought last season in one of the most dramatic seasons of all-time. And while the coronavirus pandemic ensured that the coronation was delayed and the Anfield seats were spangled with banners, the Reds did achieve the 'golden sky' at the End of the Storm. And their unbelievable season saw James Erskine, who directed Sachin: A Billion Dreams, get to work and document their highs from what was an unusual 2019/20 season. Here's our The End of the Storm review:

The End of The Storm Liverpool documentary: Key Reds break down extraordinary season

Having watched the All or Nothing docuseries for Manchester City's 2018 and Tottenham's 2020 season, expectations are certainly high when a new football documentary rolls into action. However, for the uninitiated, the End of the storm, which airs on Discovery+, fails to hit the right note despite their achievements on the ground. Jurgen Klopp's Reds were the team to beat last season, going on a rampage to seal the Premier League title, having agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title a year earlier.

The documentary rightfully has Jurgen Klopp as the main man, with the Liverpool manager doing most of the talking, with key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane all chipping in with bits and pieces. Erskine traces back to Klopp's arrival in 2015 and also showed the infamous Steven Gerrard slip to summarize the agony behind their title drought. The 99-minute film also features fans from all across the globe, from Brazil, Kolkata and the UK among others, signifying their global reach, but not adding much value to the documentary.

Highlights from key moments from big Liverpool games have also been montaged together. The German doesn't provide much insight into the tactics part of it but has given insight on how he shaped the squad's mentality with some help from surfer Sebastian Steudtner, who helped them deal with pressure. Klopp also gives an insight into his relationship with his parents, and while that has nothing to do with Liverpool ending their title drought, it does showcase his personality, which he has imbibed on this team.

Liverpool's title drought lasted 30 years, and it took years to build the team that did it. The documentary pays no heed to the years and the process before the 2019/20 season, which was key in earning them the title of the 'mentality monsters'. The End of the Storm is crisp with it's run-time and shows the effects of how the pandemic disrupted their season but seems like a film released in haste without proper planning. The documentary looks like a tame attempt to put a smile on the fans' faces as the Reds struggle to live up to their high standards of last season, serving a reminder that there is a 'golden sky' at the end of the tunnel.

(Rating: 2.5/5)

(Image Courtesy: Liverpool FC Twitter)