Paul Pogba Injury Update: Man United Ace Ruled Out For Two More Weeks Due To Thigh Injury

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow as star midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to be sidelined for another two weeks. The World Cup winner suffered a thigh injury during the dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton last Saturday and limped off the pitch during the first half. Pogba has already missed United's last two games and is now set to miss the vital Europa League games against Real Sociedad and the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Sunday.

Paul Pogba injury update: Man United star suffers fresh thigh injury setback

Following Man United's 3-3 draw against Everton on February 6, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the 27-year-old is set to miss at least a few weeks of action. Pogba went down in the 39th minute after he played a short pass forward. Although reports had previously claimed that Pogba might return to action sooner than expected, it is believed that the four-time Serie A champion is still a fortnight away from full fitness.

Pogba has already missed two games for United since picking up a thigh injury against Everton. United felt Pogba's absence against West Ham when they needed extra-time to secure a 1-0 win over the Hammers in the 5th Round. Solskjaer's side then stumbled to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened West Brom on Sunday, leaving United seven points behind league leaders Man City, who still have a game in hand.

#mufc fear Paul Pogba could miss at least another two weeks with the thigh injury that has ruled him out for the previous two games. He could be available for games against Chelsea and Man City but no definitive timescale is being put on his return #mulive [@SamiMokbel81_DM] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 15, 2021

When is Pogba coming back? Pogba return date for United still unclear

Pogba's thigh injury is now likely to keep him out of the two Europa League Round of 32 games against Real Sociedad. United also host Newcastle United at Old Trafford between their UEL tie against the Spanish side. Reports suggest that Pogba could be available for either of the two crucial league games against Chelsea on February 28 or the Manchester derby a week later but no definitive timescale has been put on his return.

Pogba made just 13 starts for the Red Devils in an injury-ridden campaign last season but has managed to remain fit for the majority of this season. He's made 28 appearances for United in all competitions this campaign, chipping in with four goals. Pogba has been in fine form for United over the recent weeks and prior to the West Brom game, Solskjaer suggested that the team would miss the Frenchman's physicality in the centre of the park.

Image Credits - AP