Eric Cantona Worried About Manchester United Fans 'forgetting' Him

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona admitted that he fears the day when the Old Trafford faithful will stop the Cantona chant. The former Leeds striker remains an icon at Old Trafford with many terming him as the catalyst for Manchester United’s era of dominance under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Cantona spent four and a half years at Manchester United, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in his tenure at the Old Trafford outfit.

Eric Cantona fears that Old Trafford would stop singing the Cantona chant

Cantona on hearing his chant:



"I feel proud, I feel great and I feel a bit afraid that they will stop. Because they will stop one day," he told The Official Man United Podcast pic.twitter.com/5lRoTKpBKj — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) February 10, 2020

Eric Cantona, who talked about his time at Old Trafford on the official Manchester United podcast, said that he feels proud and great when the fans sing the Cantona chant even 23 years after he left Old Trafford. He admitted that he is afraid that they will stop one day. Cantona’s time at Manchester United was filled with controversies, but the French striker delivered the goals and the trophies for Manchester United during the 90s.

Eric Cantona: "I feel proud, I feel great and I am a bit afraid that they [#mufc fans] will stop [singing his name] — because they will stop one day." (via MU Podcast)



Never happening, Eric!pic.twitter.com/ltt2SIAbO2 — Manchester United Updates (@mnuupdates) February 10, 2020

Eric Cantona claims '96 double more special than '94

Eric Cantona said that the 1996 double eclipsed the 1994 double because of Class of ’92. Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson offloaded Paul Ince, Mark Hughes and Andrei Kanchelskis in the summer of 1995. He put his faith in academy graduates David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers. Cantona arose as the hero after he returned from a nine-month ban to revive the Manchester United’s Premier League title challenge and score the winner in the FA Cup Final against Liverpool. Eric Cantona said that the Class of ’92 was an unbelievable generation of players and they won the double in the first season, making it special for both club and himself.

Eric Cantona's career at a glance

Eric Cantona was named Manchester United’s captain for the ’96 Cup Final. He was then handed the armband permanently for his final season at the club. The striker admitted that he didn’t feel comfortable with the extra burden. Eric Cantona enjoyed the best days of his career in the Premier League. He won many trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson after a tempestuous decade in France with many clubs including Auxerre, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Nimes. He also had a season at United’s arch-rivals Leeds where he helped them to pip United to the Premier League title in 1992. The talismanic forward scored 92 goals in all competitions during his time at Old Trafford. His impact despite the kung-fu kick was such that the Old Trafford faithful still sing the Cantona chant.

