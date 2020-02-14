Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Exit As Midfielder Yearns For Juventus Return: Agent

Paul Pogba has been an enigma for Manchester United ever since making a comeback to Old Trafford. The French superstar arrived in England in the summer of 2016 with a heavy price tag and an even heavier hashtag. Plagued by injuries and swayed by the advances of Juventus and Real Madrid, Paul Pogba now seems ever closer to the exit door at Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Paul Pogba transfer: Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba waiting for return to Italy

Paul Pogba landed in Turin after being snapped up by Juventus on a free transfer. Juventus was where Paul Pogba made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world in a midfield trio consisting of Italian great Andrea Pirlo and midfield destroyer Arturo Vidal. Under Antonio Conte and then Massimiliano Allegri, Paul Pogba went on to win four consecutive Serie A titles, cementing his Juventus legacy in that period.

Raiola: “Pogba to Juventus? Italy is like home for Paul. He’d like to come back to Juventus but we’ll see what will happen after the Euros. Pogba wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Man United if they’re in a difficult situation...” 🛑 #MUFC #Juve #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2020

According to his agent Mino Raiola, the French World Cup-winning midfielder now wants to make a return to Juventus as he looks to call an end to an anti-climactic Manchester United career. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports Italy, Mino Raiola said, “Italy is like home for Paul (Pogba). He’d like to come back to Juventus but we’ll see what will happen after the Euros. Pogba wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they’re in a difficult situation.”

In four years at Manchester United so far, Paul Pogba has been a part of a side that won the EFL Cup in 2016-17 and the Europa League title under Jose Mourinho in the same season. Since then, however, Paul Pogba has failed to feature prominently for the Red Devils. Pogba still remains sidelined this season after sustaining an ankle injury in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Manchester United fans remain unconvinced over Paul Pogba’s performances so far. However, were the French superstar to head for the exit door, that could also free up funds for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to swoop in for English midfield duo Jack Grealish and James Maddison. Manchester United reportedly retain a strong interest in the duo, even with Maddison signing a new contract with Leicester City earlier this year.

