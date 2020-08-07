Thiago To Liverpool: Bayern Munich Boss Hansi Flick Gives Green Light For Transfer

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick appears to have accepted that midfield gem Thiago Alcantara will leave the Allianz Arena over the summer. Thiago has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool over the past few months after admitting that he is eager for a 'new challenge'. Thiago has opted against signing a contract extension with Bayern as his current deal expires next summer.

Bayern boss gives green light for Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool move

While speaking to Sport1, Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick signalled the go-ahead for Thiago to join the Premier League in the summer. The 55-year-old German said: "I can understand when a player like Thiago thinks about a new challenge. He has played at Barcelona and Bayern Munich but now wants to play in the Premier League." Flick went on to add that he hoped for Thiago to remain at Bayern for the next few years but admitted that the Bundesliga champions will have to deal with the situation.

Hansi Flick, Manager of @FCBayern, won‘t stop @Thiago6 for a transfer to @LFC. Flick: „Thiago played in Spain for FC Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern. If he might want to try the step into Premier League, I totally understand that“ @SPORT1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 7, 2020

Flick's comments might have all but confirmed a move for Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool but no deal is expected to take place anytime soon as the Spaniard remains part of Bayern's squad for the Champions League. Last month, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed that he will not allow any of his players to leave for free. Thiago's Bayern contract expires in 12 months and the 29-year-old has stalled on signing a contract extension with the German giants. Bayern will have to cash in on Thiago during the summer to avoid losing him on a free.

Liverpool transfer news: PSG intervene in Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool deal

It is reported that Bayern Munich will allow Thiago to leave for around £27m (€30m) in the summer but PSG have emerged as new candidates to sign the star midfielder. Although Liverpool are still favourites to lure Thiago to Anfield, the Merseyside giants might think twice over going into a bidding war with the Ligue 1 champions. Thiago spent seven seasons with Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga in each season. Bayern will welcome Chelsea for the second leg of their UCL last-16 encounter on Saturday while holding a 3-0 lead and Thiago is expected to feature for the Bavarians.

Image Credits - AP