Juventus Release New Away Kit For 2020-21 Season Ahead Of Crunch Champions League Outing

Serie A giants Juventus are one of the favourites for the Champions League despite being 1-0 down in their Round of 16 clash against Lyon. With Cristiano Ronaldo firing on all cylinders, the Old Lady is in contention to win a double, having wrapped up their Serie A campaign by winning their ninth successive league title. Ahead of the Juventus vs Lyon clash, the Italian champions released the Juventus away kit 2020-21, which was overwhelmingly well-received by the fans.

Also Read: Real Madrid Admit Mistake Over Blocking Bale's £1m-a-week Move To China Last Summer

Juventus away kit 2020-21: Italian giants announce Juventus new kit ahead of crunch UCL clash

Juventus have launched their away kit for the 2020-21 season, which Adidas have designed in night indigo with white ‘paintbrush’ stripes on the sleeves. The Juventus away kit has been described by the manufacturers as "a classic aesthetic kit with a contemporary refresh inspired by the world of modern art." The Juventus new kit comes in a full Night Indigo colour, a shade of dark blue, emphasised with svelte silver details throughout, including the traditional three stripes of Adidas, the club logo, and the sponsors.

Also Read: Juventus Vs Lyon Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Champions League Round Of 16 Preview

The Juventus new kit takes inspiration from the unity between art and football and has artistically painted stripes engineered into the knit of the sleeve bands. The Juventus new kit's 'paintbrush' design ties together with their home kit for the 2020-21 season which also features a unique brushstroke design. According to Adidas' statement on the Juventus away kit 2020-21 launch, the kit features 'HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL', Adidas’ cooling innovation that keeps the wearer feeling dry and confident in the game. The company claims that the Juventus new kit is inspired by the club's logo, which was given an 'innovative twist' ahead of the 2017-18 season. The logo on the Juventus away kit 2020-21 marks the return of the iconic three stars, with each star representing 10 Serie A titles.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Old Hairstyle With Buzz Cut Ahead Of Champions League Game

Juventus vs Lyon: Cristiano Ronaldo key as Juventus look to overturn first-leg deficit

While the Biaconeri are touted as one of the favourites to win the competition, Juventus will have to overturn their 1-0 deficit against Lyon when they take the field at the Allianz Stadium on Friday (Saturday IST). Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the game when the two sides met in March at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and the Ligue 1 side will hope to cap off another upset. Juve will hope that Cristiano Ronaldo can inspire them to a Champions League title, with the club hoping to end their 24-year wait for a European crown. Juventus last lited the Champions League in 1995-96 after beating Ajax in the final. Since then the Italian giants have reached five finals, failing to win any of those.

Also Read: Paul Pogba To Reject Real Madrid And Juventus In Favour Of Man United Contract Extension

(Image Courtesy: Adidas Football Twitter)