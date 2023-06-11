'This Is What I've Worked For': Jack Grealish Sheds Tears After Man City's UCL Win - WATCH

Current English Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City added yet another trophy to its tally and won its maiden UEFA Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan in the final. It was Rodri who scored the only goal in the UCL finale played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday.

Team mid-fielder Jack Grealish who has been a part of the team since 2022 was shed in tears after the match and said in a conversation with BT Sport that this was the only title that he had been working for in his whole career.

Jack Grealish turns emotional after winning maiden UCL title

"I don't know, that's what you work for all your life, so happy man. I was bad today but I don't care, to win the treble, this group of players and staff is very special. Anyone who knows me knows what a family man I am and how much I love football and what I work for all my life. You think of all the people who have helped you along the way, seeing my family makes me emotional."

'He is just a genius': Jack Grealish

"He is just a genius he is not. I just told him there 'I just want to thank you, you have done this for me, you have believed in me so much that you bought me for a lot of money", Jack Grealish replied when asked about manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola has been in tremendous form in the last three to four years and has been the constant champions of the English Premier League for three constant years. The team's performance has also been enlightened by Norweigan striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland who joined the club in season 2022/23 till now has scored 12 goals in the 11 games he played in UEFA Champions League. He has also scored 36 goals in the 35 matches he played during the English Premier League and also was the main reason behind the team's success.