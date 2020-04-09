Throwback To Gareth Bale's Champions League Hat-trick Vs Inter Milan At San Siro: Watch

Gareth Bale came through from the famed Southampton youth academy before signing for Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh star began his career playing at left-back in North London but always showed a knack of pushing forward in an attacking role. However, Gareth Bale truly announced himself to the world after he pulled off a stunning hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan at the San Siro back in the 2010-2011 season.

Tottenham Hotspur trailed by four goals at the half-time interval in Milan courtesy of goals from Javier Zanetti, Dejan Stankovic and a Samuel Eto'o brace. However, then Tottenham youngster Gareth Bale had other plans. The young Welsh star scored a blistering second-half hat-trick for his side as they succumbed to a 4-3 loss in Milan. All of Gareth Bale's three goals came from a similar position on the pitch, with the first two looking agonisingly identical. Current Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale utterly destroyed Brazilian legend Maicon on the left wing with his stunning pace and skill and announced himself to the world.

10 years ago today we signed @GarethBale11! Enjoy his top 5️⃣ goals in a Spurs shirt... 🚀 🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bcORWxdNxr — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 25, 2017

