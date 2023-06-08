Ticket Prices Soar 1000%: How Lionel Messi's Signing Propelled Inter Miami To Big Leagues

Lionel Messi's most awaited return to FC Barcelona did not go as per plan as Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami has secured the Argentine's signature. There was a lot of hype regarding his potential reunion with the Spanish champions, but his move to MLS came in a surprising manner. The 35-year-old will now don the Inter jersey, which happens to be co-owned by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.

A lot of factors worked in the deal, as Adidas and Apple are reportedly involved in the transfer. Miami's on-field struggle would not resonate with their off-field presence, which will now be expected to see extensive growth with Messi's arrival. Such is the projection of the deal that both Adidas and Apple are reportedly throwing a share of their revenue, which might have played a part in influencing Messi's decision.

How Lionel Messi could change the fortune of Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr helped Saudi Arabia reshape its football scene. It is hoped the former Barcelona player's signing could amplify MLS's presence further in the world. "Soccer", which is widely spread throughout the country, does not really attract an audience, which should not have been the case.

But David Beckham's side could be on the verge of breaking the ice for them as the changes have already started to reflect for the USA team. Ticket prices have reportedly seen a jump of 1000% ahead of Messi's potential first game in the Leagues Cup against Mexico City’s Cruz Azul on July 21.

In an interview with Spanish TV station LaSexta, he wished to join the MLS. So it can be drawn that such a move was in the offing for a long time.

"My plan is to give all I can for the club at the moment.

"I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity.

"I'm not thinking too far ahead in the short-term and just want to see how the season finishes."

Beckham's addition already had added a glamour quotient for Miami and Messi could help restore their status as one of the major franchises in the MLS. Messi's former international teammate Gonzalo Higuain has donned the Miami jersey earlier and the Argentine would feel at home while in the US as he seems to be aware of the area.

Beckham used a clause in his contract to buy a stake in Inter Miami, and they could offer such a deal to Messi, which will only add a premium to the league's value.