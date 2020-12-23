Tigres UANL Clinch CONCACAF Champions League After Gignac's Heroics Topple LAFC

Mexcian outfit Tigres UANL succeeded in getting their hands on the CONCACAF Champions League title, thus continuing their dominance in the competition with a victory against Los Angeles FC. Meanwhile, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side had a night to forget as they now look to have a critical analysis of their defeat in the final of the competition, despite bagging the lead in the second half.

Tigres vs LAFC result: Hugo Ayala cancels Rossi's opener

Despite a sensational first half, the two teams failed to bag the lead in the final. But LAFC star Diego Rossi bagged the lead, only in the second half. With the goal, LAFC appeared to have gained momentum in the game. Interestingly, Tigres UANL's form in the CONCACAF Champions League final hasn't been a proud one.

The Mexican outfit had fallen in three of the last four finals that they have played. But things took a turn for the better when Hugo Ayala bagged the equaliser 11 minutes after the opener. Ayala rounded off the equaliser with a brilliant header to put his side on an equal footing in the game.

Gignac goal seals win with 2-1 Tigres vs LAFC score

With the equaliser, Tigres UANl seemed to have found their momentum in the game and went on to bag the winner with Andre-Pierre Gignac netting the ball past the post in the 84th minute. Interestingly, Gignac was a doubt for the final citing his injury concerns.

This was Gignac's sixth goal in the continental competition, thus winning the Golden Boot, jointly with LAFC star Carlos Vela. Interestingly, Gignac was also named the Most Valuable Player of the competition for his exploits for Tigres UANL. Apart from the goal, Gignac, who started the game without complete match fitness, attempted a splendid header in the 3rd minute, only for it to be saved by LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

Tigres UANAL to play in FIFA Club World Cup

With the victory in the CONCACAF Champions League final, Tigres now have sealed a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup. The FIFA tournament will be hosted in the month of February next year. Ironically, no MLS team has succeeded in ensuring a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Image courtesy: Tigres Twitter