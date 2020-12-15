Mesut Ozil Transfer To MLS Likely Once Arsenal Deal Expires Next Summer

German midfielder Mesut Ozil's time at Arsenal is up and it is no secret. The former Real Madrid superstar has struggled for game time under manager Mikel Arteta, having last played an official game in March with the Gunners. As the player sees out the final few months of his contract, the hunt for a new destination is on. Earlier, he was closely associated with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce. However, recent reports hint he could be on the move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) next summer.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to hijack Man United's £35m move for Pau Torres

Mesut Ozil contract ends in June 2021

Ozil's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the current season. With no contract extension talks in hindsight with the Gunners, the player has been linked with several clubs across Europe. However, his hefty wages, estimated at a staggering £350,000-per-week, have proven to be a deterrent.

Earlier, a report by Sport Digitale weighed in on the Mesut Ozil transfer story. The report stated that Fenerbahce congress member Murat Zorlu had claimed that the Arsenal midfielder was close to agreeing to a deal with Fenerbahce. Interestingly, the report also claimed that a deal could be agreed with Arsenal as early as January.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil declines opportunity to join Saudi side Al-Nassr for £5m

Mesut Ozil transfer to MLS? Ozil future in limbo

In a recent report on the Mesut Ozil transfer saga by ESPN, MLS are the new likely destinations. Los Angeles Galaxy, DC United and David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are pondering upon the idea of roping in the services of the 2014 World Cup winner. The report claims that Arsenal are keen on letting him leave in January.

But Ozil harbours the dream of playing in the second half of the season when new squad lists are submitted in February. Notably, Ozil was dropped off the Premier League and Europa League squads by Arteta. The 32-year-old wishes to finish off his contract with the Emirates-based outfit and hence a move in January looks highly unlikely.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil edging closer to Arsenal exit in January, Fenerbahce emerge front runners

Mesut Ozil MLS talks: Wenger praises Arsenal outcast

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken in support of Ozil. Wenger, who is currently FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has urged his former player and current manager Arteta to trust the midfielder. He has reportedly claimed that the German international "is not a difficult character to manage" and remains supportive of his talent.

Also Read | Arsenal fan spotted with ‘Bring Back Mesut’ banner at Emirates during Europa League clash

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Twitter