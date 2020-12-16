Ibrahimovic's Agent Mino Raiola Credits Himself For Star's Success, Reveals Big MLS Regret

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at the age of 39, has shown no signs of a slowdown on the field as he continues to score day in and day out. The former Swede striker has been in top form for the San Siro outfit, guiding his side atop the Serie A standings this season. Speaking about his client, super-agent Mino Raiola heaped praise on the striker, while also revealing his remorse on steering him in the wrong direction during his Major League Soccer (MLS) move.

Waste of time: Mino Raiola on Ibrahimovic MLS career

While speaking at the Golden Boy awards on Monday after receiving the best agent award, Raiola regrets of the Ibrahimovic transfer to MLS. After two successful stints with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Ibrahimovic decided to try his luck in the MLS with a move to Los Angeles Galaxy. The player lasted two seasons in the United States before returning to Europe.

A father a Brother a Friend an Agent @MinoRaiola the best of the Best and always been the Best #bestagent2020 pic.twitter.com/L1kjxey5BX — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 14, 2020

His two-season stint saw him net 53 goals for LA Galaxy while racking up 58 appearances. But Raiola describes his time in the MLS as a complete waste of time. However, his experience will help him once he decides to bring down the curtains to his decorated career, says the Italian super agent.

Raiola credits self for astonishing Ibrahimovic stats

But, Raiola does not believe that Ibrahimovic will end his career anytime soon. Instead, the 39-year-old possesses the physical fitness and the longevity to continue playing at the highest level for another five years, adds Raiola. He goes on to laud his client's fitness, claiming players his age would get tired soon.

Raiola credits himself for Ibrahimovic's dominance on the field, insisting that he created the former Swede striker. "He plays because I make him play", says the agent while also claiming the AC Milan superstar has the capability to play football until the age of 50, although symbolically.

Not difficult to work with Ibrahimovic: Raiola

Ibrahimovic's behaviour on the field and on social media suggests he would be a difficult person to work with. But Raiola denies this perception, insisting that the former Barcelona superstar is like a family to him. "It is not tough as he makes it look", concludes Raiola.

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter