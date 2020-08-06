Portland Timbers Reach MLS Is Back Tournament Finals Following tough Win Over Philadelphia

Giovanni Savarese's Portland Timbers became the first team to book their place in the MLS is Back Tournament finals following a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night. Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco got the goals for Portland while Andrew Wooten got the only goal for Philadelphia in their semi-final clash. The Timbers will now face the winner of Thursday night's semi-final between Orlando City and Minnesota United for the MLS is Back Tournament championship on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

MLS is Back Tournament semi-final: Philadelphia vs Portland highlights

Portland Timbers got off to a great start and grabbed the lead just 13 minutes into their MLS is Back Tournament semi-final clash against Philadelphia Union. Philly goalkeeper Andre Blake pushed Marvin Loria's shot out of play and from the resulting corner, Jeremy Ebobisse found himself unmarked just outside the six-yard box. The 23-year-old calmly nodded the ball into the net to give his team the advantage in the crunch encounter.

Philadelphia had a great chance to draw level just before half-time after Blanco fouled Jamiro Monteiro inside the box, but Sergio Santos skied the penalty over the goal. The second half began in similar fashion with Philadelphia dominating most of the ball but unable to break down a stubborn Portland Timbers defence. It was in the 70th minute that Portland doubled their lead.

Another Portland corner. Another Portland goal! It's 2-0!



Sebastian Blanco now has 3 goals & 5 assists in the tournament. #PHIvPOR pic.twitter.com/C0A7xXOoCy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 6, 2020

The Philly defence failed to deal with another corner and Sebastian Blanco was free at the far post to guide in his third goal of the tournament. Jim Curtin's side were handed a late lifeline when Andrew Wooten pulled a goal back for Philadelphia in the 85th minute. Only moments later Philly appeared to have potentially drawn even as Kacper Przybylko found the back of the net but was ruled offside. Portland Timbers managed to hang onto their lead in the final few minutes of the game and confirmed their spot in the MLS is Back Tournament final.

THEY HAVE LIFE!



Wooten pounces and @PhilaUnion are only down 1-2 with a few minutes left. #PHIvPOR pic.twitter.com/nRcDUtPKk7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Shakhtar, Copenhagen Advance As Europa League Returns

MLS is Back Tournament finals

The second MLS is Back Tournament semifinal will be played on August 6 and the winner between Orlando City and Minnesota United will face Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back Tournament final on Tuesday. The Portland Timbers previously won the MLS Cup in 2015. The winner of the MLS is Back Tournament will earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

ALSO READ: Man Utd Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Alexis Sanchez's Move To Inter Milan

ALSO READ: Man City Makes Ake Second Signing Of Summer Transfer Window

Image Credits - MLS Twitter