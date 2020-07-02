Timo Werner Reveals He Snubbed Liverpool And Manchester United In Favour Of Chelsea

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner revealed that he rejected offers from Liverpool and Man United in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge. The German striker will join Frank Lampard's side next season after the Blues decided to trigger his £53 million release clause. Timo Werner was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool for a long time before opting to sign for Chelsea this summer.

Timo Werner transfer: Former RB Leipzig striker rejected offers from Liverpool and Man United before Chelsea move

Speaking to Sportbuzzer, Timo Werner provided an insight into the decision-making process behind his transfer. RB Leipzig's record goalscorer said that he had a lot of time to think about a transfer away from the Bundesliga due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, and the entire process was uncomplicated. When quizzed about whether he could have joined Liverpool or Man United, the German international said that it could have been possible as a lot of clubs were chasing his signature.

Timo Werner added that after considering all his options he felt the Chelsea package felt best for him, his game and his career. Speaking of the change from Bundesliga to the Premier League, the pacy hitman said that the game is played more often in England than in Germany so he hasn't got much time to train before going full throttle and proving himself in the Premier League.

Timo Werner has scored his 94th competitive goal for RB Leipzig, overtaking Daniel Frahn (93) to become the club's all-time record scorer.



Timo Werner officially completed the move to Chelsea on Wednesday, with the transfer window officially opening in England. However, the German international will be ineligible to play in the Premier League this season due to the competition's rules. Werner scored 34 goals in 45 games for RB Leipzig across all competitions this season, helping them qualify for the Champions League next season, while also sealing a place in this season's quarter-final. Werner opted out of featuring for Leipzig in the Champions League this August, choosing to join up with the Blues when the season draws to a close in England.

The Timo Werner transfer signalled Frank Lampard and Chelsea's intentions in the transfer market having already snapped up Ajax star Hakim Ziyech earlier in the year. The Blues are also linked with moves for Bayer Leverkusen star and Timo Werner's Germany teammate Kai Havertz. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Man United as the clubs battle for the final Champions League spot.

