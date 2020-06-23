How Antonio Rudiger Convinced RB Leipzig Star Timo Werner To Join Chelsea

Blues defender Antonio Rudiger says that he 'did his part' in securing the Timo Werner transfer from RB Leipzig to Chelsea last Thursday. Reports claimed that a number of clubs including Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus were keen on the Timo Werner transfer but Frank Lampard's Chelsea were able to swoop in and take advantage of the 24-year-old's release clause at Leipzig. Rudiger and Werner play together for the German national team and the latter will now play alongside his national compatriot at a club level from next season, subject to a medical.

Timo Werner transfer news: Agent Antonio Rudiger swung Chelsea move for Werner

In conversation with ChelseaTV, Antonio Rudiger revealed that he was in constant touch with Timo Werner during the lockdown. The RB Leipzig forward initially revealed his interest in moving to England but then it was all about Antonio Rudiger 'playing his part' in narrowing the options of the Timo Werner transfer down to Chelsea. Eventually, Chelsea completed the Timo Werner transfer from RB Leipzig for a reported £47.5m, agreeing on a five-year contract with the forward with wages of just over £170,000 a week.

Current team-mate in the German national team, @ToniRuediger reveals what @TimoWerner is like and the part he played in convincing him to sign... 👀✍️ — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2020

Antonio Rudiger and Werner were previously acquainted at Stuttgart

Although Rudiger and Werner represent Germany on an international level, the duo also spent time together at Stuttgart during the start of their careers. Antonio Rudiger described Timo Werner as a 'quiet, humble guy who always hopes to do better' as he has been acquainted with the 24-year-old for seven years now. Like every other Chelsea player and fan, Antonio Rudiger underlined his excitement for Werner's arrival at Stamford Bridge next month.

Previous reports from the Daily Mirror claimed that Frank Lampard and Petr Cech made an undercover trip to Germany before the lockdown to agree personal terms with Werner ahead of his move to England. Petr Cech, Chelsea's technical and performance advisor, played a big part in communications due to his grasp on German. Frank Lampard and Petr Cech reportedly had a hand in 'sweetening' the deal for Timo Werner along with Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz next?

After completing the Timo Werner transfer, Chelsea fans rejoiced and urged the club to announce Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz's signing next. The 21-year-old German sensation sent fans into a frenzy when he liked a post on Twitter that demanded Chelsea make a move for him. Havertz has scored 16 goals for Leverkusen this season notching up eight assists as well across all competitions.

