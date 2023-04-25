Todd Boehly Gives Greenlight To Make Blockbuster Signing For Chelsea From PSG: Report

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a sensational bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. The Blues have had to endure some tough conditions despite spending pretty lavishly in the last two transfer windows, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been overhauling the entire transfer business since he came on board when a consortium led by the American businessman bought the club last year.

Persistent injury issues has affected Neymar's career but the 31-year-old still is regarded as one of the most lethal forwards in the current football circuit. Chelsea brought in some promising players including Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke while Joao Felix is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether his move can be made permanent in the summer.

Chelsea set to target Paris Saint-Germain star

Neymar's current contract runs until 2025 while there is a one-year extension option in the contract which could be executed. Recent reports revealed PSG owners are mulling taking a different approach and a number of high-profile players including Lionel Messi and Neymar could be shown the door.

Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and it is highly expected the player will be allowed to leave on a free transfer. PSG splashed a whopping €222 million in 2017 and would seek to recoup at least some of that amount which could be a bit difficult given Neymar's recent form.

The Brazilian international has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season and he could be set for a new journey in the Premier League. For Todd Boehly, Neymar could be an interesting proposition for Boehly who reportedly had a meeting with PSG regarding a possible transfer for the forward.

PSG's domestic domination hasn't reflected on the Europan front as they again crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich. There will be some heavy sacking for PSG in the next transfer window and Chelsea could utilise the situation to welcome the Brazilian to West London.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table and they are unlikely to feature in next season's Champions League which could further make their life difficult in the summer.