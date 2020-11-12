Joe Gomez Injury Update: Liverpool Defender Joins Van Dijk On The Sidelines, Fans Enraged

Premier League champions Liverpool have made a mixed start to their title defence this time around, with the club struggling with some key injury concerns. Manager Jurgen Klopp, who echoed his concerns on the Premier League schedule after the draw against Manchester City, had suffered a major injury blow with Virgil van Dijk likely to miss the rest of the season. Now, his centre-back partner Joe Gomez has sustained an injury in training while with the national team. Gomez is now set for a spell on the sidelines for an extended period.

Also Read | Liverpool’s Diogo Jota SLAMS EA Sports for not upgrading his FIFA 21 stats from last year

What happened to Joe Gomez? Joe Gomez injury update to be provided on Thursday

Gomez sustained an injury while training with the England national team ahead of the friendly clash against Ireland on Thursday. The centre-back underwent a scan immediately, reports of which are expected to be out on Thursday. Although the extent of his injury is yet to be ascertained, reports suggest there are concerns on the way Gomez fell on the ground.

.@England have announced Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the squad for their forthcoming internationals after sustaining a knee injury in training.



The defender will undergo further diagnosis on the issue with our medical team. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2020

Fans have been hoping that Gomez does not suffer a recurring anterior cruciate ligament injury which saw him miss a string of important games a few seasons ago. Liverpool fans fear the England international might miss out on the remainder of the current season along.

Fans react to mounting Liverpool injuries' list

At this rate we will be playing our U8 players in few months. — ThiagoSZN (@6ThiagoSZN) November 11, 2020

We need to make a stand against pointless international football. Don’t let them go again this season. — 8 (@Niraj_G16) November 11, 2020

I didn’t know they use Muti in England ! How is it possible we have nearly 6 of our top players injured !🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ryan Moon (@ryan29moon) November 11, 2020

i will give my knee for the cause again — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) November 11, 2020

Sign two central defenders in the month of january or I will support #ManCity #BlueMoon — Anders (@Ifcanders) November 11, 2020

Also Read | Man United legend Roy Keane boldly backs Liverpool to retain their Premier League title

Joe Gomez return possible this season?

Goalkeeper Nick Pope, as quoted by The Independent, spoke on the fear among the squad after the Joe Gomez injury reports came to the fore. The shot-stopper reveals that the defender made a pass with nobody around him and ended up falling on the ground. "He was obviously in a great deal of pain." added the Burnley goalkeeper.

The Joe Gomez injury report will dictate Liverpool's actions in the January transfer window. Klopp is already dealing without Van Dijk, who was injured by Jordan Pickford during the Merseyside derby. Andy Robertson remains the only first-team defender who hasn't missed a game this season.

Also Read | Alexander-Arnold injury update: Liverpool defender to MISS international games in November

Mounting Liverpool injuries a cause of concern for Klopp

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a calf injury in the game against Man City last week, inflicting another blow to the defending Premier League champions. Midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are also out injured but will return after the international break. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still on the road to recovery.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Cityzens in race with Liverpool to sign Bayern's David Alaba

Image courtesy: Joe Gomez Instagram