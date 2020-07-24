Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Trolls Fan Who Called Him 'overrated', Fans Love The Meltdown

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been enjoying his days off before his side takes on Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 on August 7. The German midfielder, who is known for his witty tweets, decided to respond to a troll on Twitter, leaving Real Madrid fans shellshocked.

Twitter user calls Toni Kroos overrated

Kroos is so overrated man... — Rafał (@Sultanth1) July 23, 2020

Kroos has been at the top of his game for years and is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world. Along with Luka Modric and Casemiro, the Germany international has won almost every possible accolade in the Spanish capital. Besides his achievements with Real Madrid, he also achieved World Cup glory back in 2014 against Argentina. Despite his achievements on the field, a Twitter user labelled the midfield maestro ‘overrated.’

Toni Kroos responds hilariously

The Twitter handle of Real Madrid tweeted an image of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro alongside the LaLiga trophy, with a caption, “Midfield maestros.’ A Twitter user who goes by 'Rafal' commented, “Toni Kroos is so overrated man.” Displaying his wittiness, Kroos responded, “Yes but don’t tell anybody.” However, this conversation did not end here with Rafal replying back, “I won’t my friend DM me your address, let’s hang out sometime.”

Fans react to the Toni Kroos Twitter comment

I guess you confused under with over cause otherwise we don't see the damn same football — Yassine (@MaYassMeknes) July 23, 2020

Basing your decision off fifa? Just cause kroos isn’t rapid he can’t be a good player...😴🤦🏻‍♂️ — David Easthope (@Dave_Easthope) July 23, 2020

You don't know football — Vuyani🇿🇦 (@Mavitoto7) July 23, 2020

I bet u never watch football, but if u do, then you know nothing about the game 👎👎. — paiz cham (@ChamPaiz) July 23, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡Kroos overrated?😂😂😂when did you start watching football? Yesterday? Kroos is the best midfielder in the world. He is wayyyy better than the really overrated player, de Bruyne — Dark Reaper (@DarkRea27464808) July 24, 2020

Toni Kroos, one of the most important pillars in Madrid's LaLiga title triumph

Kroos was one of the standout performers for Zinedine Zidane in Real Madrid’s LaLiga triumph this season. He played a total of 35 games in the domestic competition, racking up 2,656 minutes. He managed to find the back of the net four times during his sensational run of form, along with five assists to his credit. Only Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets attempted more passes in LaLiga than the Real Madrid maestro.

Kroos has won a total of 26 trophies in his career, which includes two La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles, four Club World Club Cup titles and a World Cup triumph. After a dismal campaign last season, Kroos was labelled 'worn out' after winning the Champions League thrice in a row. Fans criticised Real Madrid's decision to extend his contract until 2023. However, he has gone on to prove his critics wrong with his splendid form this term.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter