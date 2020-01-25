TOR Vs ATN Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Walter Mazzarri's Torino side will look to climb up the Serie A table this weekend as they gear up to host an Atalanta side left licking their wounds. Atalanta made a brilliant start to the Serie A season, outscoring opponents in the first couple of months. Since then, Gian Piero Gasperini's men have had a mixed season, one that sees them sit fifth on the Serie A table. Here is our TOR vs ATN Dream11 take. The TOR vs ATN game will kickoff on January 25, Saturday night (January 26, 1:15 AM IST).

TOR vs ATN Dream11 preview

In just 20 matches this season, Atalanta have scored 50 goals in Serie A. They can, therefore, be described as a free-scoring side. On the defensive front, Atalanta may not have done as well as they liked, conceding 28 goals along the way. Despite their defensive lapses, Atalanta remain a side that can wreak havoc across opposition defences. A shock home defeat to relegation-battlers SPAL may have been a setback, but Torino would do well to exercise caution against the highest-scoring team in Serie A.

For Torino, this will be a test of their defensive resilience. Torino have conceded the same number of goals as Atalanta so far. On the goalscoring front, Torino have been misfiring in recent weeks. They do, however, have the surprising 2-0 win over AS Roma under their belt. A performance like the one at the Stadio Olimpico could work well for Walter Mazarri's men this weekend.

TOR vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders - Robin Gosens, Rafael Toloi, Ola Aina

Midfielders - Alejandro-Gomez, Mario Pasalic (vice-captain), Marten de Roon, Tomas Rincon

Forwards - Andrea Belotti (captain), Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

TOR vs ATN Dream11 prediction

Our TOR vs ATN Dream11 preview kicked off with Atalanta's offensive capabilities. Walter Mazzarri has drilled a work ethic into this Torino side. However, with 50 goals already scored halfway into the season, Atalanta seem well-primed to pick up all three points when they visit Torino this weekend. As such, our TOR vs ATN Dream11 prediction for this game is a comfortable 3-1 win for Atalanta.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results in your game.

