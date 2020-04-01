Tottenham Chairman Levy Slammed For Slashing Staff Wages While Taking Home £4m Bonus

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has drawn the ire of the Tottenham faithful after slashing the wages of the staff at the club. The coronavirus outbreak has suspended all football in England including the Premier League, which cause wage cuts for players in the top flight. However, Tottenham announced that around 550 of the club's non-playing staff members will be imposed with a 20 percent wage cut amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Tottenham pay cut for 550 non-playing staff: Daniel Levy confirms

A statement issued by the Tottenham chairman on Tuesday confirmed that 550 non-playing staff members at the club will take home only 80 percent of their entire salaries for April and May. The decision regarding the Tottenham pay cut for the non-playing employees has earned Daniel Levy some heavy criticism from journalists and former footballers. Here is the official message from the Tottenham chairman:

Message from the Chairman. — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2020

Premier League coronavirus: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy slammed

The news of the Tottenham pay cut for the non-playing employees has caused unrest amongst journalists and former footballers. Although the players at Tottenham haven't confirmed any pay cuts as of now, the decision to reduce the wages of the relatively lower earners has enraged a few journalists. More so, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is the highest-earning club executive in the Premier League.

Premier League coronavirus: Tottenham pay cut for 550 non-playing members condemned

Daniel Levy is understood to have taken a pay cut as well but considering his annual pay worth £7 million (annual salary of £3m plus an additional £4m bonus), Levy has been accused of taking advantage of the government subsidies for stood down workers. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is earning around $600,000 per week while talismanic striker Harry Kane reportedly earns $400,000 per week. Renowned Guardian journalist Chris Godfrey and former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore were among the few to express their discontent on the pay cut update from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Absolutely disgraceful from Daniel Levy and Tottenham. Given how much they'll likely end up spending on transfers this summer, there's really no excuse for any Premier League club to be doing this. https://t.co/AG6ExDZB5d — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) March 31, 2020

Daniel Levy. £3m salary and £4m bonus for stadium finishing on time ( although it wasn't).



Daniel Smith, non playing staff, 2 month furlough because football clubs can't and won't budget properly.



Don't forget though fans and Matchday staff.. "Your club loves you very much ". — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 31, 2020

