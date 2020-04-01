Abdelhak Nouri's Contract Terminated By Ajax As Youngster Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Years

AFC Ajax have reportedly decided to terminate the contract of Abdelhak Nouri with his contract set to end in the summer. Nouri tragically collapsed during a friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017 and has been paid his wages in full since the cardiac arrhythmia attack. Ajax are reportedly offering a £4.5 million payout, but Adelhak Nouri's family could hold out for a significantly higher payout.

Abdelhak Nouri coma: Ajax looking to terminate former prodigy Adelhak Nouri's contract

Ajax are reportedly looking to terminate Adbelhak Nouri's contract with the club. Nouri's current contract runs until the summer with an automatic extension option of a further 12 months. The Eredivisie champions have paid Abdelhak Nouri's wages in full despite the player's career-ending injury. However, according to the De Telegraaf, the club is in discussion with the Nouri family and their lawyers over a £4.5 million payout settlement. Despite reportedly informing the family of their intention to cancel Nouri's contract, Ajax will continue to pay his wages until it expires on July 1.

Abdelhak Nouri Coma: Abdelhak Nouri health is improving says brother

Abderrahim Nouri, Abdelhak Nouri's brother recently confirmed that the footballer's health improved over the past few months and he is out of the coma. He said that while the 2016-17 Ajax Player of the Year remains bed-ridden, he is home and is communicating using his eyebrows. Abderrahim added that Abdelhak Nouri is eating, sleeping and watching football, but is still dependent on them. Abderrahim further said that his brother is aware of where he is now, in a familiar environment surrounded by family members. Abderrahim expects further improvement in the coming days.

Abdelhak Nouri coma: Why was Abdelhak Nouri in coma?

In a pre-season match between Ajax and Werder Bremen in July 2017 Abdelhak Nouri felt unease and collapsed to the ground. Club's medical staff were called in following Nouri's collapse. However, it was soon ascertained that this was not a normal injury and an ambulance brought onto the field. Abdelhak Nouri had suffered serious permanent brain damage due to a cardiac arrhythmia attack and was placed in a coma.