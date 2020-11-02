Tottenham Fans Furious As ESPN Reporters Appear To Mock Harry Kane For Speech Impediment

Tottenham and Harry Kane continued their impressive start to the season as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Matchday 7. Spurs took the lead through a first-half Harry Kane penalty, with star signing Gareth Bale netting the winner in the second half 16 minutes after Tariq Lamptey had equalized for the visitors. However, ESPN journalists came under fire after the game, with the publication’s reporters caught on camera mocking Harry Kane’s speech impediment.

ESPN reporters mock Harry Kane speech

In footage that has garnered headlines on social media after the Tottenham vs Brighton game, multiple ESPN reporters are seen mocking Harry Kane’s speaking style. ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes and Mark Ogden were seen mocking Harry Kane’s speech impediment while discussing his performance. In the video, Ogden begins to talk about Harry Kane before he waves his hand away in disgust.

ESPN mocking Harry Kane what a professional company... pic.twitter.com/76pM4unU5K — Ewan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@N17ewan) November 1, 2020

Alex Nunes is then seen asking about whether she has to talk about the player, as she uses expletives to refer to the Tottenham forward. Responding to Nunes’ comment, Ogden then responds, saying that talking about Kane is boring before another reporter not visible in the video admits that he hates hearing the Englishman speak since he has a weird voice. Mark Ogden then proceeds to mock Harry Kane’s speech impediment, as he asks whether he should discuss the game in Harry Kane’s voice.

Answering Ogden’s question, the presenter agrees with Ogden, as he suggests that the 27-year-old’s accent is the only thing that stands out about him. It is Alexis Nunes who has the final say in the disgraceful interaction as she trolls Harry Kane’s speech by agreeing that the player’s voice is "literally the only thing" that stands out about him. She concluded the discussion by admitting that Kane should thank god that he plays football.

Tottenham fans outraged as ESPN reporters mock Harry Kane speech impediment

Showing themselves up as being completely disrespectful, incompetent and derogatory. The most unprofessional thing I’ve seen. — Liz (@WhiteHartLiz) November 1, 2020

The tone, honestly who hires people at ESPN. Many of their football/soccer staff are awful in one way or another. — Marc Ward (@GLA90MSW) November 1, 2020

@ESPNFC I want these people sacked or suspended, anything less is an endorsement of this behavior — Chase (WORLD SERIES CHAMPS 🏆) (@chasethfc) November 1, 2020

After the video went viral online, many football fans criticised the publication for focusing on the forward’s speech impediment. Several fans called the interaction disgraceful and in poor taste as they claimed that the reporters should focus on analyzing the match.

Others also criticised the reporters for failing to discuss Harry Kane’s performance or the Gareth Bale winner vs Brighton, as fans suggested that the presenters should not have mocked the star player. With ESPN yet to comment on the controversy, many Tottenham fans asked the publication for a formal apology.

Impressive Harry Kane stats this season have grabbed headlines

14 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 14 goals (six goals & eight assists) after only seven league games this season, the most of any player in Europe's top five divisions (Lewandowksi, 13). Statement. pic.twitter.com/yIdCwfzlGo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Harry Kane has been in imperious form this season and moved into the list of the top ten goalscorers in Premier League history with his penalty against Brighton. Kane now has 149 goals and 32 assists in just 217 league appearances for Tottenham.

Apart from his goalscoring prowess, the England international has been hailed for his passing range and productive partnership with Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min this season. With his penalty against Brighton, Harry Kane has now been directly involved in 14 goals after only seven league games this season, which is the most of any player in Europe's top five divisions.

Image Credits: Tottenham Instagram