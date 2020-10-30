Jose Mourinho's Instagram Post After Tottenham's Shock Europa League Defeat Goes Viral

Tottenham Hotspur's 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions was brought to an abrupt halt by Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday. This was their first defeat since the opening day debacle against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in the Premier League. Following the defeat against Antwerp, manager Jose Mourinho took to Instagram to order his battered team to arrive at training early on Friday, a post that has since gone viral on social media.

Antwerp vs Tottenham Europa League results: Spurs' 10-game unbeaten run ends

Winger Lior Refaeloev scored the only goal of the night against Spurs in the 29th minute. The Belgium-based outfit came close to scoring several times in the game but failed, surprisingly. Meanwhile, Spurs' attack looked ineffective since the start of the game with winger Gareth Bale in the ranks.

The Wales international, who arrived on loan from Real Madrid, started the game against Antwerp. Bale was subbed off early in the second half after proving ineffective in attack. He was subsequently replaced by Harry Kane, but the striker could not produce the desired results for Mourinho and the game ended in Antwerp's favour.

Jose Mourinho Instagram post goes viral after Antwerp vs Tottenham clash

Mourinho's tactics against the Belgian side proved ineffective as well. He decided to start fringe players for the game. Key players such as Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura started from the bench and were introduced in the game immediately in the second half.

Following the defeat, Jose Mourinho took to Instagram to post an image of himself in a disgruntled look sitting on the team bus. The manager went on to lash out at his team, asserting that bad performance leads to bad results. He also hoped that every player present in the team was as upset as him, while also asking them to be present at training 11 am sharp on Friday.

Spurs play Brighton next as Jose Mourinho viral post appears to slam fringe players

This is Spurs' first defeat in the Europa League this campaign, following a victory against LASK in the opening game of the competition. The north Londoners sit fifth in the Premier League with 11 points to their name. Spurs next come up against Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Jose Mourinho Instagram