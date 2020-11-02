Man United And England Legend Sir Bobby Charlton Diagnosed With Dementia, Fans Heartbroken

Days after the Nobby Stiles death news rocked the world of football, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed that Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. Charlton is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game and is best remembered for being part of the England side that won the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany 4-2. After the news was confirmed, several Man United fans’ emotional reactions went viral online, with many once again discussing the link between the sport and the brain disease.

Sir Bobby Charlton dementia news rocks football

The news was confirmed by the FA, who took to social media to share a message of support for the 83-year-old. Posting a series of pictures of the Man United legend with players like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, the FA tweeted that it is sending its best wishes to Sir Bobby Charlton and his family. Man United put out a similar statement later on, as the club wrote that everyone is troubled to hear the Sir Bobby Charlton dementia news, as they continue to offer their love and support to the legend and his family.

Sending our best wishes to @SirBobby and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mlYdWnZO6A — England (@England) November 1, 2020

Revealing the news to the Telegraph, the legendary footballer’s wife Lady Norma Charlton said that she was content that the player’s condition was made public as it would help others who are suffering from the same disease. The news of Sir Bobby Charlton being diagnosed with dementia means that the former footballer is the latest to suffer from the disease. Nobby Stiles and Sir Bobby Charlton’s older brother Jack, were diagnosed with dementia as well before losing their lives earlier this year. Along with the trio, England players Ray Wilson and Martin Peters were also diagnosed with the same disease before they died in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Man United fans and football world comes out in support of Sir Bobby Charlton

Sending my very best wishes to @SirBobby Charlton and his family 🙏 https://t.co/yxw5wNW21P — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 1, 2020

Yet another hero of our 1966 World Cup winning team has been diagnosed with dementia. Perhaps the greatest of them all, @SirBobby. This is both very sad and deeply concerning. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2020

After the news made headlines, several members of the football fraternity and fans took to social media to pay a tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton. Harry Kane took to Twitter to send his best wishes, while Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the club will support Charlton as well. Many other Man United fans wrote that the Sir Bobby Charlton dementia news was heartbreaking, as they remembered the player’s past contributions for Man United and England. Several others called the news unfortunate, as they admitted that it was sad and disheartening.

Heartbreaking news 💔 — Joshua Dean Mertens (@JoshuaDeanMert2) November 1, 2020

A truly horrible disease. Thoughts to Bobby and his family — Michael Robertson (@MRT_Saints) November 1, 2020

What is dementia?

The latest news will throw further attention on the link between footballers and dementia. An October 2019 study had revealed that footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from dementia than non-players in the same age range. The said report was commissioned by the FA and the Professional Footballers' Association and was based on the professional records of 7,676 men who played football between 1900 and 1976. While dementia is not a specific disease, it refers to the general term for loss of memory, language and other thinking abilities which interfere with daily life, according to Alz.org.

Image Credits: AP