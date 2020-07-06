Tottenham Vs Everton Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will be looking for a response when they face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Monday, 8 pm local time (Tuesday, 12:30 am IST). The Premier League live game between Tottenham vs Everton will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the Tottenham vs Everton team news and the Tottenham vs Everton live stream details ahead of the highly-anticipated Premier League encounter.

Tottenham vs Everton live stream: Premier League live preview

Spurs have managed just one win in three games since the restart of football last month and most recently, Mourinho's side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Thursday. Everton's record this term is worse than Tottenham's but they did manage their first away win since the restart against Norwich City last month. Tottenham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table while Everton are just one spot behind the north London side. Amid the struggles for both teams this season, Tottenham are expected to edge the Premier League live clash on Monday night and come away with the three points.

Tottenham vs Everton live stream: Tottenham vs Everton team news

For Tottenham, Dele Alli remains a doubt for the Premier League live clash between Tottenham vs Everton. However, Erik Lamela is expected to add freshness to the attack at the expense of either Steven Bergwijn or Lucas Moura. Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined for the hosts.

Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lamela, Son; Kane

Everton will be boosted by the return of defender Djibril Sidibe who is fit again after an ankle injury. Ancelotti also confirmed that Richarlison will be available for the Toffees, but the game might come too soon for both Fabian Delph and Theo Walcott. Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are both long-term absentees for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton probable starting line-up: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League live: Tottenham vs Everton live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Sky Sports Premier League. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Premier League live matches can also be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Image Courtesy- Tottenham, Everton Twitter