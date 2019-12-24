Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham Hotspurs' Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse 'inconclusive'

Tottenham Hotspurs announced that of Monday evening, they have not been able to find any conclusive evidence regarding the alleged racist incident that took place during the match against Chelsea on Sunday evening. The club specified that they will be continuing to investigate the incident and have hired experts to look into the same.

'Inconclusive'

During the second half of the match, Rudiger pointed out to the referee and claimed that he had heard 'monkey chants' directed towards him. As per protocol, the referee paused the match and informed both the managers and made an announcement, "Ladies and gentleman, this is a security announcement Racism is interfering with the game,” took place over the stadium speakers. The announcement was repeated twice and then the match continued.

In a series of tweets after the match, the defender expressed his disappointment over the alleged racist incident that took place during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspurs. In a series of tweets, the German international said that there needs to be a detailed discussion on the subject so that it is not forgotten in a few days. He also said that he hoped that with all the security arrangements such as security guards and CCTVs, the offenders are nabbed and strict action is taken against them.

Chelsea Head coach Frank Lampard, in his post-match press conference, said that he had spoken to his defender in detail, but highlighted that he and the club will stand by the team members.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) had called for a government level inquiry into the incident. The statement read "We believe that the time has come for all governing bodies to unite collectively to end this abuse. The PFA calls for a government enquiry into racism and the rise in hate crime within football and immediate and urgent action from an All-Party Group at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to address this urgent issue. All football stakeholders must work in partnership with police and clubs to drive this issue and accelerate solutions."

