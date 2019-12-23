Frank Lampard Celebrates Wildly After Chelsea Defeat Tottenham Hotspur: Watch

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The match, played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, saw Chelsea score two goals past the hosts. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was seen celebrating wildly after defeating Jose Mourinho’s side.

Chelsea dominated over Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard decided to opt for a 3-4-3 formation to counter the Spurs' wide attackers. The move proved to be a boon as the Blues were able to dominate the game. Chelsea had over 10 chances created along with 13 shots.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard going absolutely crazy after Chelsea beat Tottenham. This is pure passion. 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/VU4UI2SMrt — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 22, 2019

Willian scored twice against Tottenham Hotspur

Brazilian winger Willian opened the scoring for Lampard’s side in the 12th minute from a quick corner. He extended the team’s lead by two goals in the injury time of the first half from a penalty kick. Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga brought down defender Marcos Alonso in the box and was penalised. Willian's penalty in the 2-0 victory marked the 100th Premier League goal for Chelsea against Spurs.

Heung-Min Son was sent off for a foul on Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur had to suffer in the second half after they were brought down to 10 men. Winger Heung-Min Son was sent off after a VAR review for a foul on Antonio Rudiger. The match was also marred by controversy surrounding racism when Rudiger was abused by some section of Tottenham supporters. Announcements were made on a couple of occasions during the half to warn the abusing fans.

Chelsea will play against Southampton in the Premier League

The victory means that Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League points table with 32 points. They will next play against Southampton on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Tottenham are seventh in the table with 26 points to their credit. Mourinho’s men will face Brighton on December 26.

