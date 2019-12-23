Son Heung-min Receives 3 Red Cards In 2019 Which Is More Than Any Other Player Since 2010

Son Heung-min is, arguably, one of the nicest guys in world football. He always has a smile on his face and shows the utmost respect for his opposition. Son was left in tears when his lethal challenge led to Andre Gomez's horrifying injury. All said and done, the South Korean has managed to create a unique record that goes completely against his image.

Son Heung-min or Sergio Ramos?

As reported by Opta, Son Heung-min is the first Premier League player to receive three red cards in a calendar year since Lee Cattermole. The South Korean recently got booked for a challenge on Antonio Rudiger during Tottenham's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Referees confirmed the red card via VAR which saw Son leaving the pitch in the 62nd minute. The red card meant that Spurs were now reduced to 10 men. Chelsea, however, were two goals up before Son was booked.

3 - Son Heung-Min is the first player to be sent off three times in a calendar year in the Premier League since Lee Cattermole in 2010. Playback. #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/8256x4vWdI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

Son will be missing Tottenham's next three matches because of the red card. He'll miss the clashes against Brighton, Norwich and Southampton. This stat comes as a shock considering a player of Son Heung-min's stature.

Another report suggests that Son has received as many red cards in 2019 as Eric Cantona received in his whole career. It's going to be difficult for Tottenham to manage without Son Heung-min.

Three red cards shown to Son in 2019, more than any other PL player & as many as Eric Cantona got in his entire PL career — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 22, 2019

