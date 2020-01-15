Tottenham Hotspur Sign Gedson Fernandes On Loan With An Option To Buy

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent. The transfer was announced on Wednesday and the club said that he will be wearing the number 30 shirt.

New signing

“I’m very happy to be here today – I make my dream a reality. For me, it’s one big dream to come to this big Club. I will try to give my best for the Club every day, in every training session and in every game and I will try to help the team wherever I can, working hard every day for this shirt. I have no words to say about the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this – it’s unbelievable!" said Fernandes.

He added, “This is a fantastic challenge that I have accepted and I have to win my challenge. I want to make good things – let’s see!”

This is the first signing under new head coach Jose Mourinho, who took over the job in November. "I have to focus on my job and try to do my best. All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he’s one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it’s fantastic to work with him," he added.

Recalling the tough childhood and upbringing, he said, "It’s a hard story. My family, they came to London because in Portugal, work is very hard and it’s very difficult to find work. They did not have a brilliant life but they have a good life here and this is one more motivation for me to be here today. Yes, they will help me to settle here.”

Spurs' next match is against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

