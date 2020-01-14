Ancient Indian Ritual Key To Watford's Resurgence In Premier League?

With Watford coming out of the relegation zone for the first time in a couple of months, could Watford training ground keeper Suvesh Pandya's coconut ritual have propelled the Premier League club out of the relegation zone?. While talking to a local media outlet, Suvesh said that the ancient Indian coconut ritual is helping the club bag points. The Hornets have bagged 13 out of a possible 15 points in their past couple of matches.

Ancient Indian ritual key to Watford's resurgence?

Talking about the ritual, Pandya said that whenever manager Nigel Pearson arrived at the training ground gate in his car, he shakes the manager's hand and says well done. He then goes on to put coconut in front of Pearson's car, and he runs over the coconut and cracks it. According to reports, the coconut ritual started before Watford's 2-0 victory over Solskjaer's Manchester United on December 22, ending the Hornets' run of one league game in three months.

Since then, Pearson's side has won four matches and have drawn one. Pearson said that he is not a superstitious man, adding that the coconut ritual makes Pandya happy and that makes him smile. The Hornets' manager has been applauded for his approach because the players have adapted to his style and gave given the desired results. The manager's match tactics have been perfect because of his no-nonsense approach towards both training and matches.

Flores sacked after poor results

Watford had announced the sacking of head coach Quique Sánchez Flores on December 2. The decision came after a run of poor performances and results which left the club at the bottom of the Premier League points table. After 14 matches, the club had registered just eight points.

This was the second term of Flores at the club, and it ended just 85 days after he took over after the departure of Javi Garcia, who was also removed because of a poor run of results. In a statement, club CEO and Chairman Scott Duxbury said, "Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision." He went on to add that the club is in due process to appoint a new Head Coach and that he will be provided with all the necessary support to be successful.

