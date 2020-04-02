Sergio Ramos Trolls Ajax On Twitter After Eredivisie Giants Mock Him Over 2019 Clash

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos trolled AFC Ajax in retaliation after their initial post. The Eredivisie side tweeted an image of Ramos from last season's Champions League clash. Real Madrid were knocked out by Ajax in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in a massive turnaround in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos trolls Ajax: Eredivisie side mock Los Blancos captain

Ajax tweeted two images on their official Twitter handle. In the first image, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is seen infuriated, while in the second image, Ajax's Dusan Tadic attempts to mock Ramos. The centre-back was suspended for the second leg against Ajax but was present in the stands at the Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos trolls Ajax: Defender responds

Sergio Ramos seemingly could not hold himself back after Ajax's tweet. He decided to respond in the most hilarious way possible. The 34-year-old replied on the tweet with images of him winning Champions League titles over the years. Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Ramos trolls Ajax incident.

Sergio Ramos trolls Ajax: Fans react to defender's tweet

Best CB ever fam the debate is closed — Robin (@RobinFootbaII) April 1, 2020

Lol they set themselves up for this one tbh — Messiola (@messistaleo) April 2, 2020

Best CB in the world — َ (@CleverGotNext) April 1, 2020

What a photo😍😍 — BLEED BLUE (@londonisblue23) April 2, 2020

Absolutely smashed it with this reply 😭😭 — . (@BlancoDeev) April 2, 2020

Sergio Ramos trolls Ajax: How many UCL titles does Sergio Ramos have?

Sergio Ramos' tweet included images of his Champions League triumphs. Hence the question stands - how many UCL titles does Sergio Ramos have? The Real Madrid captain has won four Champions League titles in his career, including three consecutive titles (2016, 2017, 2018).

