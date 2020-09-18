Tottenham Have Signed 31 Players, Spent £483 MILLION Since Selling Gareth Bale In 2013

When Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham back in 2013, for a then-world record transfer fee, Spurs received a whopping £85.1 million (€100.8 million). Since then, Spurs have signed a total of 31 players and spent around £483 million (€530 million). With Spurs all set to re-sign Gareth Bale, here's a look at how the North London club spent their money over the past seven years.

Tottenham transfers: Signing 31 players over the past seven years

Gareth Bale left a massive void at Tottenham when he left the club for Real Madrid in 2013 and Spurs have been unable to find a replacement for the Welshman ever since. Spurs signed Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen, Roberto Soldado, Paulinho and Nacer Chadli in the same summer transfer window, soon after Bale left. Spurs used the funds from Bale's transfer in order to strengthen other areas of the pitch but failed miserably.

No other players were signed at Tottenham during the winter transfer window in 2014 but the summer was once again a busy one. Spurs finished the 2013-14 season in sixth place and went on to splash the cash on Ben Davies, Federico Fazio, Benjamin Stambouli, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier and DeAndre Yedlin during the summer of 2014. Dele Alli signed for the club in January 2015 but completed the season on loan at MK Dons.

Spurs finished the 2015-16 season in third place, qualified for the Champions League, but decided to bolster their squad once again with heavy spending in the summer. Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld, Clinton N'Jie, Kevin Wimmer and Kieran Trippier arrived at the club as Spurs finished the 2016-17 season in second place. That summer, Spurs once again brought in re-enforcements through Moussa Sissoko, Vincent Janssen, Victor Wanyama and George-Kevin N'koudou.

The North London club then signed Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Fernando Llorente, Juan Foyth and Paulo Gazzaniga the following summer before Lucas Moura became their only signing for 18 months in January 2018. Spurs then broke the bank to sign Tanguay Ndombele in the summer of 2018 as they spent £54 million on the Frenchman as Ryan Sessegnon, Jack Clarke, and Giovanni Lo Celso followed. Spurs reached the UCL final in 2019 but lost to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in November 2019, new boss Jose Mourinho added Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes to his ranks. Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emerick Hojbjerg and Joe Hart signed for Spurs this summer to take the club's tally to 31 players snapped up for a staggering £483 million (€530 million) over the past seven years since Bale's departure. Spurs last won a trophy in 2008.

Tottenham transfers: Gareth Bale to Spurs and Sergio Reguilon to follow

Multiple reports have linked Gareth Bale to Spurs and it seems like the 31-year-old is finally returning to North London after being exiled by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Reports claim that Spurs have agreed on a £20million (€22 million) season-long loan for Bale, who is expected to play golf with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Friday to celebrate his return. Spurs are also on the verge of completing a £25million (€27million) permanent transfer for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Image Credits - AP / Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn Instagram